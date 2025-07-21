500 Global Taps UN SDG Architect, Dr. Alaa Murabit, to Launch Firm’s New Offerings in Sustainable Growth

500 Global, one of the world’s most active venture capital firms, today announced the appointment of Dr. Alaa Murabit as Managing Partner of Sustainable Growth. She will oversee the firm’s Sustainable Growth practice created to accelerate economic resilience by mobilizing capital and capabilities across climate, health and human development in frontier and emerging markets.
500 Global’s Sustainable Growth practice aims to create financing strategies, educational programs, advisory platforms, and catalytic initiatives that bring together public, private, and philanthropic capital to deliver sustainable economic results.
A globally recognized expert in health, climate, sustainable development, and inclusive security, Dr. Alaa Murabit has shaped policies and financing that have impacted 193+ countries, played a pivotal role in the creation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and mobilized over $25 billion in financing for global health, sustainability, and security. Dr. Alaa Murabit led Phase Minus 1, was CEO of IMPACT2030, and, most recently, created two innovative financing platforms and directed a $300M/year global portfolio at the Gates Foundation, leading maternal and child health, climate and health security, and innovation.
“Economic development has always been an impact of the investments 500 Global has made, and we’re delighted that Dr. Alaa Murabit has joined us to multiply that impact. Her appointment reinforces the growing global consensus that venture capital, when aligned with national priorities and de-risked through blended finance and public-private partnerships, can serve as a catalytic engine for inclusive growth and long-term development impact.“ – Courtney Powell, COO & Managing Partner, 500 Global
In an era marked by climate shocks, geopolitical volatility, and rising inequality, the need for resilient, inclusive economic systems has never been greater. Dr. Alaa Murabit’s appointment signals a strategic shift in emerging markets: from fragmented, short-cycle investments to long-term value creation through blended finance, public-private alignment, and co-created national innovation infrastructure. Her leadership will expand 500 Global’s ability to work with sovereign funds, governments, development finance institutions, and philanthropies to scale inclusive economic growth by de-risking investment and innovation. She will be based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
500 Global has been committed to ecosystem development since 2010. Working closely with national allocators like Georgia’s Information and Technology Agency and Sanabil Investments (a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund), the firm has embedded and developed its investment thesis by co-creating localized venture capital infrastructure to address local challenges and scale solutions globally.
In 2023, they launched the Rise Report, which highlighted 30 rise economies - the 30 largest, fast growing economies outside of the US and China - inclusive of Mexico, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, South Korea and more where 500 has had an ongoing presence. This report examined potential venture funding gaps; inviting allocators and policymakers to join forces toward the goal of accelerating global venture ecosystems that drive national development, economic growth and resilience.
With Dr. Alaa Murabit’s appointment, 500 Global is doubling down, replacing fragmented development efforts with scalable public-private finance strategies, and building the enabling environment for sustainable economic transformation.
“Too often, global capital reaches communities late — or not at all. We need to redesign financing systems that prioritize local innovation, share risk more equitably, and align investment with sustainable, inclusive outcomes. 500 Global is showing what’s possible when we reimagine how capital serves both people and planet. I’m excited to lead and advance that vision globally.” – Dr. Alaa Murabit, Managing Partner, Sustainable Growth, 500 Global
About 500 Global
500 Global is a multi-stage venture capital firm with $2.1B in assets under management that invests in founders building fast-growing technology companies. We focus on markets where technology, innovation, and capital can unlock long-term value and drive economic growth and development. We work closely with key stakeholders and advise governments on how best to support entrepreneurial ecosystems and economic development in emerging markets. 500 Global has backed over 5,000 founders representing more than 3,000 companies operating in 80+ countries. We have invested in more than 35+ companies valued at over $1 billion and 150+ companies valued at over $100 million (including private, public, and exited companies).
