60+ Professionals, 40+ Outlets, 1 Standard: 2026 CHANGAN Middle East & Africa Service Skills Competition

Recently, Changan Automobile held the national qualifying rounds of the 2nd CHANGAN Middle East & Africa (MEA) Service Skills Competition across four key markets: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, and Oman. The competitions drew around 60 service professionals from over 40 authorized outlets, with the top performers advancing to the Regional Final.

With over 40 years of market presence, Changan Automobile has established itself as the top-selling Chinese automotive brand across multiple MEA markets. The 2026 CHANGAN MEA Service Skills Competition serves as both a comprehensive evaluation of frontline technical capabilities and a strategic platform for advancing the brand’s localized aftersales talent development across the region.

Multiple Markets, Unified Standards

All four national competitions followed the unified 2026 CHANGAN MEA Service Skills Competition framework, covering Service Advisor, ICE Technician, and NEV Technician categories. Through theoretical examinations and practical assessments, the competition evaluated contestants' professional knowledge, fault diagnosis capabilities, standard operating procedures, and customer service awareness.

Across all four markets, Saudi Arabia hosted the largest national competition, drawing 30+ contestants from over 20 outlets with a dedicated Spare Parts competition and capability enhancement program. Kuwait, Egypt and Oman each held their own standalone national contests, welcoming 12, 6 and 9 participants respectively. Notably, Oman ran its national competition as a full-scale simulation of the upcoming regional Final.

From Competition to Capability, From Service to Experience

Top performers from all four markets will advance to the 2026 CHANGAN MEA Service Skills Competition Final in Oman, where the best service talent will demonstrate technical excellence. Beyond the competitive element, the final competition serves as a knowledge exchange platform, enabling best practices to be shared and scaled across entire MEA service network of Changan Automobile.

Changan Automobile is intensifying its efforts to build and refine its local technical and service teams in the MEA region, continuously driving the upgrade of customer experience and service perception. By building a comprehensive local service support system and cultivating regional talent, Changan Automobile aims to deliver reliable, worry-free service that builds long-term brand trust with customers across the MEA region.

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