6sense Named to the 2024 Forbes Cloud 100

6sense, the leading platform to revolutionize the way B2B organizations create, manage, and convert pipeline to revenue, today announced it has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list for a fourth consecutive year. The Forbes Cloud 100 is the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

“B2B revenue teams need to deliver on increasingly ambitious targets with the same or fewer resources, and they need their tech partners to anticipate and solve for shifting industry forces,” says Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. “For us, AI is at the core of how we do that, and it has been for 11 years. With both predictive and generative AI, we are redefining how technology can tackle sellers’ and marketers’ biggest challenges by creating comprehensive solutions that improve conversions, build pipeline, and accelerate sales cycles. This innovative and adaptive approach positions us to help our customers grow predictable revenue now and going forward — no matter what the future holds.”

The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership, estimated valuation, operating metrics, and people & culture.

In March, 6sense announced that it had surpassed the $200 million Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) milestone achieving 30% increase in customers during its 2024 fiscal year (FY24). Supporting that growth was the success of the company’s sales intelligence platform, 6sense Revenue AI™ for Sales, and 6sense® Conversational Email. Designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of B2B revenue teams, 6sense transforms data into intelligence using AI, making it possible to uncover hidden buying signals and identify the accounts most likely to buy at any given time. The platform enables users to quickly deploy personalized outreach at scale, using generative AI across multiple channels throughout the buying journey and ensuring that every interaction is optimized for success.

“Being named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list for another consecutive year is a signal that our employees and partners are delivering on our value and helping our customers lead in their industries,” added Zintak.

“Across nine years of data, we have yet to see as competitive of a cohort as the 2024 Cloud 100. The list value reached $820 billion this year, the highest list value in Cloud 100 history,” said Mary D’Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “Unsurprisingly, AI is now the highest valued category. We continue to be excited by how AI companies are scaling rapidly, transforming the cloud, and propelling the next wave of growth, driving a massive year-over-year jump in market cap of the list of over $150 billion.”

6sense will be hosting its annual Breakthrough™ industry conference, bringing together over 1,000 B2B sales and marketing leaders, on October 7-10 in Las Vegas, NV. Visit the Breakthrough™ 2024 website to learn more and register.

The Forbes 2024 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100.