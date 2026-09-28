A high-speed logistics solution for the toughest environments

The Datalogic Matrix 830 data capture solution. (Image: DCI Scanning)

DCI Scanning’s robust Datalogic Matrix 830 data capture solution combines exceptional speed, precision and reliability for high-speed logistics applications.

Data capture solutions are vital for modern logistics due to the fact that they speed up check-in, sorting and packing, reduce the time workers spend on repetitive counting and typing – thereby eliminating manual entry errors – while also providing real-time tracking that improves warehouse workflows.

As supply chains become increasingly automated and parcel volumes continue to grow, logistics operations require data capture solutions that combine exceptional speed, precision and reliability. The Datalogic Matrix 830 range, brought to SA by local distributor DCI Scanning, has been developed to meet these evolving demands.

Engineered to deliver exceptional bar code reading performance for high-speed logistics applications, while simplifying installation and system integration, the Matrix 830 achieves this through a range of technological innovations. These include a high-resolution 16-megapixel image-based 2D industrial imager and bar code reader, designed for large-area conveyor scanning on high-speed transportation systems operating at conveyor speeds of up to 3.2 metres per second.

Thanks to an impressive 6 000-pixel-wide sensor that can cover the full width of wide conveyor systems, this solution reduces the need for multiple readers or complex mirror arrangements. Not only does this eliminate installation complexity, it also lowers the overall system costs.

Moreover, it incorporates three intelligent focusing methods: Dynamic Focus, Sequential Focus and Software Adjustable Focus, enabling it to deliver consistently sharp images across varying package heights. This is the result of an industry-first optional integrated range sensor that automatically measures object distance, allowing the reader to adjust focus in real-time without requiring an external dimensioning device.

Designed with both superior reading performance and maximal operational efficiency in mind, the Matrix 830 incorporates Datalogic's PackTrack technology. This enables readings on objects travelling closer together on conveyors, thus reducing the spacing required between packages and increasing overall system throughput.

Captured images can be stored directly on the device until they are transferred to the company’s storage, something that – thanks to these image records – helps to ensure quality control, traceability and process verification.

Set-up is simple, thanks to Datalogic's browser-based e-GENIUS configuration interface, which enables set-up and diagnostics to be undertaken from virtually any operating system or hardware platform, including PCs and tablets. The solution’s integrated dual laser aiming system is also designed to ensure precise alignment during commissioning.

The Matrix 830 has been created with harsh industrial environments in mind, being built to withstand demanding operating conditions, thanks to its rugged IP65-rated metal enclosure. This is crafted to resist dust, moisture and frequent cleaning with industrial-grade chemicals.

The solution is also built with an innovative fanless thermal management system, which maintains optimal processor and sensor performance at operating temperatures of up to 50°C. This, in turn, eliminates moving parts that can wear over time and ensures maximum reliability with minimal maintenance.

This design makes the Matrix 830 ideally suited to a wide range of industrial automation applications – such as automated sorting systems, dimensioning, weighing and scanning solutions, hazardous material identification, package analytics, label verification and extended image archiving – across the transportation, logistics, distribution and retail environments.

At the same time, the solution works well for distribution centres and retail operations, supporting order fulfilment, verification processes, multimedia sorting and reverse logistics, and delivering fast, accurate and reliable data capture throughout the supply chain.

Ultimately, the Datalogic Matrix 830 is the ideal solution for the logistics, parcel sorting and manufacturing sectors, as it is designed to maximise throughput while simplifying installation and maintenance, all while enabling organisations to improve reading accuracy, increase productivity and future-proof their automated data capture systems.

Website: www.dciscanning.co.za