A practical approach to evaluating the MSSP

Richard Frost, Head of Consulting at Armata Cyber Security. (Image: Armata Cyber Security)

One to five security incidents. This is what 47% of organisations surveyed by the CSIR in its State of Cybersecurity in South Africa Report experienced over the past year. The same study found that 88% of participants had one security breach and 90% were attacked repeatedly. It also found that companies lacked access to skills, were not training employees and only 41% were assessing and monitoring threats every day. It’s a concerning picture, particularly in light of the 20 million cyber security threats perpetrated every single month in the country.

Organisations are sitting at a digital crossroads. Zero-day vulnerabilities, sophisticated attacks, employee errors and limited access to skills make it incredibly challenging for organisations to stay ahead of security without spending a fortune on security tools, talent and systems. On the flip side, the cost of a breach, which includes the risk of reputational loss, regulatory fines and recovery time, is also extremely high. The IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024 found this to be in the region of R52.10 million per incident in South Africa.

For most companies, finding a way through this security chaos remains a challenge. It’s expensive. And it’s daunting. Which is why more and more companies are turning to managed security service providers (MSSPs) as strategic partners – and realising that the cost of the MSSP is significantly more affordable than layers of disconnected systems and security that demand time, energy and effort they don’t have to expend.

However, choosing an MSSP isn’t as simple as picking the first one that appears in the search bar. The decision requires a careful consideration of several important factors that go beyond simple technical capabilities. The first is experience and track record. A prospective MSSP needs to have an operational history in South Africa alongside a deep understanding of local regulatory requirements, particularly the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA). This experience should be evidenced through a visible client portfolio and verifiable success stories that showcase how they have actively handled security incidents and solutions in the local context.

The second consideration is technical capabilities. These form the backbone of any MSSP’s security offering and should include a security operations centre (SOC) that operates around the clock and leverages advanced intelligence networks along with strategic technology partnerships. Their value should also be felt in their providing integrated security solutions rather than disconnected products and services that make life even more complicated.

Third, there's scale and flexibility. As companies grow, their security needs to evolve with them. An effective MSSP should be able to scale its services according to the customer’s needs and have the ability to adapt the solutions to meet industry-specific requirements. They also need to do all of this while staying cost-effective, translating the benefits of economies of scale to their customers. This not only ensures their services are capable of handling changes to the threat landscape, but also that they remain affordable for smaller companies that also need the same levels of security.

An MSSP also needs to maintain solid third-party risk management frameworks and reinforce these with strong internal security controls, clearly defined approaches to supply chain security and solid risk management planning. Companies need to trust in a service provider that helps them avoid common security pitfalls and brings local market understanding to help them navigate unique local challenges. These require contextual knowledge and experience that international certifications, while invaluable tools, don’t fully realise.

Finally, ensure your MSSP has well defined engagement protocols before you share sensitive information with them. Do preliminary research on potential providers so you can get a picture of their market presence and reputation, and ensure they provide you with iron-clad non-disclosure agreements. This extends to service level agreements (SLAs) that should clearly articulate response times for varying severity levels, reporting requirements, escalation procedures and compliance monitoring mechanisms. You want an MSSP that will always review the service they provide and that is compliant, agile and technically proficient.

It's worth investing the time and resources into properly evaluating and selecting an MSSP. An MSSP isn't an expensive luxury that only a few can afford - the economies of scale bring high-end security to companies of all sizes, and the access to always-on protection is an investment into saving money, time and admin.