A smarter path to FSCA compliance

Mauritz du Toit, the CEO of Infotech.

In a financial sector defined by constant regulatory shifts and rising cyber risk, compliance has become far more than a tick-box exercise. For many financial service providers, meeting the stringent requirements of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) is a yearly source of pressure, one that demands time, specialised expertise and resources that are often already stretched thin. Mauritz du Toit, CEO of Infotech Integrated Solutions, says: “IIS is stepping into this space with a more human approach: pairing decades of ICT experience with technology built to simplify how organisations understand, manage and report on their compliance obligations.

“What we’ve seen repeatedly is that organisations react to visible risks but often neglect foundational governance,” Du Toit adds. “Our platform is designed to make those blind spots visible and manageable before they become problems.” As part of its commitment to robust standards, Infotech is both ISO 27001 (information security) and ISO 9001 (quality management) compliant, giving clients confidence that security, processes and service quality are managed to internationally recognised standards.

Additionally, to help organisations proactively identify risks, Infotech is offering a free domain dark web report until 16 December 2025, giving financial service providers early insight into potential exposures without any cost.

What sets IIS apart is not only its platform, but the people behind it. The company’s team of certified cyber security specialists brings more than 28 years of hands-on experience across infrastructure, governance, cyber security and risk reporting. They’ve worked alongside financial institutions long enough to understand the real challenges faced on the ground: tight reporting timelines, manual processes, escalating cyber threats and the widening gap between regulatory expectations and operational capacity. IIS was built specifically to close that gap.

“Compliance shouldn’t feel like an annual scramble,” Du Toit notes. “It should be continuous, understandable and actionable, so teams can focus on running the business rather than just filling in forms.”

Financial service providers today rely heavily on digital systems such as web applications, APIs and customer platforms, all of which require continuous protection. When security testing is reactive or limited to an annual audit cycle, vulnerabilities can go unnoticed, exposing organisations to threats that compromise data, disrupt operations or violate legislation such as POPIA or GDPR. IIS approaches this challenge with a readiness model that combines proactive vulnerability analysis, continuous monitoring and practical reporting designed for real-world environments.

IIS’s compliance solution brings everything into one space. Instead of juggling spreadsheets, scattered evidence files and manual document updates, teams gain full visibility over their compliance posture in a single, cloud-based dashboard. The system allows organisations to track how they are performing against FSCA requirements, monitor risks, produce structured regulatory reports and maintain audit readiness throughout the year, not only when deadlines loom.

“The goal is to give financial service providers clarity and control,” says Du Toit. “By centralising compliance processes, organisations can see their status at a glance and take action quickly when gaps emerge.”

The onboarding process is collaborative and grounded in practical support. IIS works directly with clients to prepare compliance documents, scope required controls and align internal practices with regulatory standards. Annual application and API testing is included as part of the service, with additional testing cycles available for organisations that need deeper assurance. The reports provided are clear, actionable and stored for five years, giving both internal teams and auditors immediate access to reliable, well-organised information.

For those who want even more insight, IIS offers monthly internal vulnerability analysis through an optional on-site node. This allows findings to be prioritised according to real impact, using CVSS scoring to guide remediation in a structured and measurable way.

Over time, the value becomes clear: lower risk exposure, fewer manual processes, stronger governance and a compliance posture that can evolve alongside changing FSCA regulations. Above all, organisations maintain trust – with clients, regulators and stakeholders who expect robust cyber security, high-quality processes and responsible digital governance.

“Compliance is no longer just a regulatory requirement; it’s a competitive advantage,” Du Toit concludes. “Financial service providers who take a proactive, structured approach gain resilience, confidence and the ability to focus on growth rather than firefighting.”

IIS’s offering is more than a bundle of services; it is a strategic partner in compliance. By combining decades of ICT experience with modern cyber security capability – and underpinning it with ISO 27001 and ISO 9001-certified security and quality practices – IIS gives financial service providers the confidence to meet regulatory demands without sacrificing operational efficiency.