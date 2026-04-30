ABS Acquires RMC Global to Strengthen Cyber, Risk and Resilience Capabilities

(L to R): Vince Kuchar, President, RMC Global, and David Wechsler, President and CEO, ABS Group

ABS, through its affiliate ABSG Consulting Inc. (ABS Consulting), has today announced the acquisition of RMC Global (RMC), a leading provider of industrial cybersecurity, risk management and resiliency solutions.

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The acquisition strengthens ABS Consulting’s capabilities and market position, bringing together two organizations with complementary expertise, shared values and a common mission. Combining RMC’s capabilities with ABS Consulting’s scale, technical depth and global resources, unlocks more integrated solutions for clients operating in increasingly complex risk environments.

ABS Chairman and CEO John McDonald said: “Clients are facing increasing operational risk, cyber threats, and regulatory pressure. Bringing together the expertise of RMC and ABS Consulting strengthens our ability to deliver even greater value and support for our clients through comprehensive, integrated solutions.”

He highlighted that the acquisition is both a strategic and cultural fit. RMC’s strong culture of critical infrastructure protection and industrial cybersecurity aligns closely with ABS Consulting’s focus on protecting people, assets and critical operations around the world.

He said: “ABS and RMC make a strong fit in mission and culture. Both organizations are focused on work with real-world impact. Both value expertise, practical problem solving, and long-term trust. And both are committed to helping protect critical systems, support resilience, and solve complex challenges in environments where the stakes are high.”

ABS Consulting CEO David Wechsler said: “This acquisition builds on priority areas where we see sustained client demand and long-term growth opportunity. The combination strengthens our ability to support our customers’ evolving operational risk, cyber threats, and regulatory demands, while giving us a broader platform to deliver increasingly innovative solutions.”

RMC President Vince Kuchar said: “What brought our organizations together is a shared culture, mission, and purpose: delivering practical, trusted solutions that protect critical infrastructure and critical missions, enabling resilience in the face of growing risk. By joining ABS with its 164-year mission, we are better positioned to support our clients today and to adapt alongside them in the years ahead.”

More information about ABS Consulting is available here. More information about RMC is available here.