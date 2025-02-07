Absa champions emerging tech talent at Wired4Women Awards

Dr Philile Mkhize, Chief Operations Officer, Technology Services at Absa Group.

Absa is proud to participate in the 2025 Wired4Women Awards initiative – as sponsor of the Rising Star in Emerging Tech category.

“At Absa, we are deeply committed to inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders, particularly among the youth. Through our purpose of ‘empowering Africa's s tomorrow, together... one story at a time’, we strive to create a brighter future for all. This sponsorship reflects our commitment to this purpose, as we work together to uplift and empower communities across the continent,” says Dr Philile Mkhize, Chief Operations Officer, Technology Services at Absa Group.

Launched last year by the Wired4Women Tech Forum in partnership with ITWeb Brainstorm, the Wired4Women Awards celebrate the achievements of women across the South African IT industry, aiming to pave the way for future generations and foster greater diversity in the sector.

Dr Mkhize is a member of the Wired4Women Tech Forum and a member of the awards jury.

“We are particularly passionate about supporting women in technology, promoting our values of diversity and inclusivity. By sponsoring these awards, we provide a platform for women to share their ideas, showcase their achievements and inspire others. This initiative is a testament to our dedication to improving the gender balance in tech and growing female representation,” adds Dr Mkhize.

“Furthermore, we acknowledge the scarcity of critical skills on the continent and are committed to addressing this challenge. We are also passionate about experimenting with emerging technologies and recognise that younger generations are eager to work with and utilise new technologies.”

Search is on for Rising Star in Emerging Tech

With 13 categories, the Wired4Women Awards aim to celebrate not only female tech leaders but also women who are experimenting with and innovating using cutting-edge technologies.

The Rising Star in Emerging Tech Award will recognise an exceptionally talented young woman, aged 35 or younger, who has demonstrated remarkable career growth in the emerging technologies space.

The judges will be looking for:

Evidence of academic or professional learning in emerging technologies.

Achievements: Evidence of professional development and key accomplishments.

Career ambitions: Demonstrated goals and aspirations in the field.

Join us in celebrating the women who are making an impact in the South African tech sector! Nominate your favourite candidates by 14 February 2025.