Absolute Hosting launches new AMD EPYC Genoa 9454P VPS servers to its armoury

Featuring a Max Boost Clock of up to 3.8GHz.

Absolute Hosting has added new AMD EPYC 9004 Series to its VPS server inventory.

AMD EPYC 9004 Series processors provide high-performance computing while using less power compared to other CPU brands. The new VPS servers include DDR5 memory, which offers increased memory bandwidth and faster transfer speeds than competing DDR4 VPS server offerings.

The new AMD EPYC 9454P CPUs feature a Max Boost Clock of up to 3.8GHz, making them perfect for applications such as PHP that benefit from high-frequency CPUs.

Thanks to its partnership with AMD and Supermicro, Absolute Hosting is proud to offer the latest generation of VPS servers, boasting the largest selection of VPS servers available.

The company now offers more AMD EPYC Powered Servers than any of its competitors, making it the ideal VPS provider to choose based on your application's requirements.

Absolute Hosting has been at the forefront of VPS servers and is an industry leader.

The company was the first to introduce AMD EPYC Bergamo VPS Servers, AMD EPYC Genoa VPS Servers, and the first in South Africa to offer configurable VPS servers, allowing clients to customise their VPS servers according to their needs.

Absolute Hosting's VPS offering is complemented by an enterprise customer portal that facilitates easy management of your VPS, including instant upgrades, resource monitoring and alerts, backups, backup tasks, shutdown and restart, an HTML5-powered noVNC console, a self-managed firewall and more.

Upgrade to our new AMD EPYC Genoa 9454P VPS servers today and experience unparalleled performance!