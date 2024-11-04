Abu Dhabi Unveils SteerAI, New Tech Venture Set to Transform Industrial Vehicles into Autonomous Powerhouses

Abu Dhabi unveils SteerAI, a new tech venture set to transform industrial vehicles into autonomous powerhouses (Photo: AETOSWire)

The Advanced Technology Research Council’s (ATRC) commercialization arm, VentureOne, has launched SteerAI, which offers an advanced mobility system powered by AI that can transform standard industrial vehicles into autonomous powerhouses.

Catering to both the logistics and defense sectors to begin, SteerAI uses a hardware kit, software stack, and fleet management system to allow autonomous ground vehicles to tackle complex missions with high precision and efficiency, saving time and resources while protecting human workforces. SteerAI’s technology was developed by experts from the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the ATRC’s applied research arm.

H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President and Secretary General of ATRC, said, “The launch of SteerAI is a significant milestone in solidifying the UAE’s leadership in autonomous technology. At ATRC, our vision is to continuously push the boundaries of innovation, and SteerAI exemplifies how we are turning groundbreaking research into real-world solutions that drive tangible impact.”

“We have not simply created an autonomous vehicle—we have created an autonomous vehicle’s ‘brain,’” said Dr. Najwa Aaraj, the CEO of TII. “The advanced navigation algorithms work with cutting-edge sensors as part of an efficient, modular system that can work on any vehicle, and that has the potential to transform the way we move.”

Autonomous vehicles powered by SteerAI’s system will be able to run consistently and precisely between navigation points with minimal downtime. The software stack works together with corresponding sensors to allow vehicles to respond swiftly to potential hazards, maneuver around obstacles, and operate seamlessly even in challenging environmental conditions and unmapped areas.

In addition to enabling fully autonomous mobility, SteerAI’s software also facilitates remote fleet management, providing mission planning and monitoring as well as data-driven analytics to ensure optimal vehicle deployment and performance.

"SteerAI launch represents a major milestone in our journey of driving positive impact through the use of advanced technologies,” said Reda Nidhakou, the Acting CEO of VentureOne. “The mobility needs in logistics and defense are intense, complex, and costly. Our vehicle-agnostic autonomous system redefines operational efficiency and precision while protecting companies’ most valuable assets—their people. Our mission is to leverage technology to help our partners transform the way they operate.”

SteerAI is the second venture launched by VentureOne. AI71, which launched in November 2023, creates business solutions using TII’s Falcon generative AI models.

