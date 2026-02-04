Accelerate your small business with HPE Networking Instant On

Accelerate your small business with HPE Instant On – WiFi that works smarter.

As South African businesses kick off a new year, one thing is clear: reliable, secure and easy-to-manage WiFi is no longer a “nice to have” – it’s mission critical. Whether you’re running a growing SME, a busy retail space, a professional office or a hospitality venue, your network needs to work as hard as you do.

That’s where HPE Networking Instant On, distributed locally by Evenflow, comes in. Designed specifically for small and growing businesses, Instant On delivers enterprise-grade performance, built-in security and simple management – without the enterprise-level complexity or price tag.

And to start the year strong, Evenflow is making it even easier with great value Instant On bundles that deliver everything you need to get connected fast.

Security at no extra cost – because it’s a must-have

Cyber security threats don’t discriminate based on business size. That’s why security is included as standard with HPE Instant On – at no extra cost.

Instant On makes it easy to:

Separate business, employee and guest traffic.

Set specific hours for WiFi availability.

Block risky websites or app categories.

Protect sensitive customer and business data.

On top of that, two-factor authentication (2FA) is built in to protect admin access. This extra layer of security significantly reduces the risk of compromised login credentials and prevents attackers from gaining remote access to your network.

For small businesses, this means peace of mind without needing a dedicated IT security team.

Easy set-up and management – no IT degree required

Instant On was built with simplicity in mind. Using the Instant On mobile app, businesses can set up and manage their entire network in just a few clicks.

From your smartphone, you can:

Set up your network in minutes.

Monitor network performance in real-time.

See who is connected and what they’re accessing.

Add new devices as your business grows.

No technical experience required. No complicated interfaces. Just simple, intuitive control – anytime, anywhere.

Blazing fast and wicked smart performance

Behind the simplicity lies some seriously smart technology.

Instant On uses automated data management to ensure traffic always takes the fastest path through the network. Continuous software updates keep performance optimised and security up to date, while built-in self-healing technology detects and resolves issues before they impact your business.

With Smart Mesh WiFi, multiple access points work together to blanket your entire workspace with strong, reliable coverage – eliminating dead zones and dropped connections.

Take control of your bandwidth

Not all traffic is created equal. Instant On allows businesses to set bandwidth limits and ensure that critical applications always get priority.

Video meetings, voice calls and cloud applications are automatically optimised, ensuring smooth performance even during peak usage times. The result? Fewer interruptions, happier staff and better customer experiences.

Kick-start your year with Evenflow’s Instant On bundles

To help South African businesses get up and running quickly, Evenflow is offering two value-packed HPE Instant On bundles:

Bundle 1 – High-performance connectivity

Bundle 1 – High-performance connectivity.

The AP22 is ideal for environments with higher user density and demanding performance needs, delivering faster speeds and enhanced capacity.

Bundle 2 – Smart, cost-effective WiFi 6

Bundle 2 – Smart, cost-effective WiFi 6.

The AP21 offers reliable WiFi 6 performance at a more budget-friendly price, making it perfect for smaller offices and lighter traffic environments.

Simple. Secure. Ready for growth.

With HPE Networking Instant On and Evenflow’s unbeatable bundles, South African small businesses can start the year with confidence. Powerful performance, enterprise-grade security and effortless management – all wrapped into a solution that simply works.

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your business WiFi and accelerate growth with HPE Instant On, powered by Evenflow.