Accertify and Liminal Release First Empirical Study Proving Fraud-Cyber Convergence Works - and Defining How to Do It Right

Accertify, a leading fraud decisioning provider whose Predictive Yes Platform enables merchants to say yes to more good customers, more revenue, and more growth, today released The Convergence Dividend: Quantifying What Fraud-Cyber Convergence Actually Delivers, a landmark proprietary study conducted in partnership with Liminal. The research - spanning 250 Director-level and above fraud, risk, and security leaders across Retail/eCommerce, Travel, Restaurants/QSR, Entertainment & Media, and Marketplaces - is the first large-scale empirical proof that fraud-cyber convergence produces better business outcomes, and the first to identify the specific behaviors that separate top-performing organizations from the rest.

While fraud-cyber convergence is a nearly unanimous (94%) recognized priority by respondents, the research found that many organizations lack a clear framework for how to operationalize it effectively. To identify the practices associated with the strongest outcomes, Accertify and Liminal analyzed organizational behaviors against a “Precise Yes” performance metric to capture how precisely a merchant said “yes” to their customers, defined as dollars approved for every $1 of fraud chargeback.

The resulting analysis produced a four-pillar maturity model that identifies the operational characteristics most associated with successful fraud-cyber convergence:

Sharing 2 or more Threat Types/Use Cases: Fraud and cyber teams share joint accountability for two or more specific threat types

Fraud and cyber teams share joint accountability for two or more specific threat types Sharing Data Through a Common Platform: Fraud and cyber data integrated onto a shared pipeline, providing a single view of the customer across the lifecycle

Fraud and cyber data integrated onto a shared pipeline, providing a single view of the customer across the lifecycle Regular Discussion at the Board Level: Fraud elevated to a regular board-level agenda item

Fraud elevated to a regular board-level agenda item Structural Integration: Fraud and cyber teams formally unified under the same organizational structure

Organizations demonstrating all four pillars achieve a mean Precise Yes Score of $1,540 approved per dollar of fraud lost, compared to $456 approved per dollar of fraud lost for organizations still operating in silos - a 3.4x gap. That precision advantage is driven primarily by reduction in the fraud chargeback rate: elite-tier organizations record a 62% reduction in fraud chargeback rates compared to those who have not begun fraud-cyber convergence.

The research also finds that the sequence in which organizations adopt these pillars matters. Organizations that restructured fraud and cybersecurity teams before establishing shared data, ownership, and operational collaboration performed worse than those that maintained separate teams. This suggests that successful convergence begins with shared workflows and intelligence rather than organizational charts.

“One finding stood out: organizations perform better when they improve how fraud and cybersecurity teams share data,” said Maryling Yu, Chief Marketing Officer of Accertify. “Providing shared visibility into signals across the customer lifecycle gives teams a more complete understanding of risk, helping them approve more good customers with confidence, reduce unnecessary friction, and drive stronger business outcomes.”

“What the data shows is that these are operational behaviors, not structural ones,” said Filip Verley, Chief Innovation Officer of Liminal. “They don’t require a budget overhaul or a reorganization. They require two teams deciding to work on the same problems - and then building the habits that make that stick. That means there is hope that every organization who undertakes a convergence journey can get to the elite performance tier.”

The study also establishes the first peer-benchmarked view of fraud-cyber convergence across industries, with meaningful differences in maturity between sectors. For example, retail and eCommerce organizations generally demonstrated the strongest performance, while marketplaces faced the greatest challenges balancing customer approvals and fraud losses. At the same time, the research found that 97% of organizations are already on a path to converging – suggesting that the shift is being driven by operational necessity versus executive mandates.

The Convergence Dividend: Quantifying What Fraud-Cyber Convergence Actually Delivers can be downloaded at Accertify.com/2026-report.