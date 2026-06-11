ACI Worldwide Powers Next-Generation PSP Expansion in Africa with Kwik Payments Go-Live

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), an original innovator in global payments technology, today announced that Kwik Payments, a South Africa-based payments service provider (PSP), has successfully gone live on the ACI Payments Orchestration Platform, to power the next phase of digital commerce growth across South Africa and the wider African market.

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The partnership represents a pivotal milestone in ACI’s expansion across Africa, reinforcing its growing footprint supported by an expanding network of merchants, PSPs, and merchant acquirers. Anchored by a strong local presence, ACI’s payment orchestration platform streamlines payment processing by seamlessly connecting POS, ATM, and e-commerce channels with leading global card networks, including Visa, Mastercard, and American Express.

“Our ambition is to help shape the future of digital commerce in Africa by giving merchants access to reliable, high-performance and globally competitive payment capabilities,” said Eddy Marais, CEO of Kwik Payments. “Partnering with ACI provides us with a proven orchestration foundation that supports our growth strategy, enabling us to scale from South Africa into broader African markets while delivering world-class eCommerce experiences.”

By implementing ACI Payments Orchestration Platform, Kwik Payments empowers merchants to seamlessly manage and optimize payments across online, mobile and recurring channels, while intelligently routing transactions across multiple acquirers, payment methods and geographies. Unlike traditional multi-provider implementations that can take months to deploy, merchants can now go live within one to two weeks, accelerating speed to market and reducing operational complexity.

The platform’s AI-powered fraud detection evaluates more than 1,000 data points per transaction in real time, strengthening security without compromising customer experiences. Its AI-enabled reporting and reconciliation capabilities reduce manual reconciliation effort by up to 80% while increasing accuracy and efficiency. The seamless and unified payment flows also help address one of the industry’s biggest revenue challenges, with overly complex checkouts contributing to cart abandonment rates of up to 70%.

“Africa is one of the fastest-growing digital commerce regions in the world, and South Africa plays a critical role as a gateway for innovation and scale,” said Matt Rubin, Head of Merchant, Middle East & Africa, ACI Worldwide. “With ACI’s Payments Orchestration Platform, Kwik Payments provides the flexibility and intelligence needed to help African merchants compete on a global stage, while navigating local payment preferences, complexity and growth demands.”

As one of Africa’s leading digital payments innovation hubs, South Africa continues to see strong demand from merchants for modern, scalable infrastructure that can support diverse payment methods, improve authorization rates and streamline operations. Payment orchestration is becoming a critical enabler, helping merchants to optimize performance and increase customer engagement, while embracing emerging payment methods such as mobile wallets, A2A payments, and digital currencies.

The collaboration between ACI Worldwide and Kwik Payments underscores a shared commitment to advancing Africa’s digital economy through enterprise-grade, future-ready payments infrastructure that supports African merchants as they scale regionally and globally with greater agility, resilience, and efficiency.