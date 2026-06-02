Adapt IT partners with Dext to bring leading bookkeeping automation to the African continent

Bookkeeping automation comes to Africa.

Adapt IT has entered into a partnership with Dext, bringing its world-leading bookkeeping automation platform to accounting practices and finance teams in businesses and public sector entities across the African continent.

The partnership strengthens Adapt IT’s commitment to helping finance professionals modernise their finance operations through practical, proven digital solutions. Adapt IT is recognised for specialised vertical market software and digitally led business solutions, with a strong footprint across Africa. Its Finance Professionals division serves more than 20 000 users across the continent. Its deep sector relationships, local market knowledge and on-the-ground presence across the continent make it uniquely placed to drive adoption of automation technology in a region where demand for efficient, scalable finance operations is accelerating.

Whether in-house or in practice, Africa's finance professionals are under growing pressure: rising client expectations, capacity constraints and increasing demand for real-time financial insight, pushing firms to find smarter ways to work. This partnership directly empowers this challenge, providing Adapt IT's customer base access to a globally proven automation platform that eliminates manual document processing, improves data accuracy and frees uptime for higher-value advisory work.

Dext positions itself as a world-leading provider of bookkeeping automation. Trusted by over 12 000 accounting and bookkeeping firms and 700 000 businesses worldwide, Dext processes 31.4 million receipts and invoices every month, reducing document processing time by more than 90% compared to manual handling. Its AI is trained on more than 1 billion documents with >99% accuracy. This powers the automated capture, coding and reconciliation of financial data across a range of submission methods – including mobile, desktop, e-mail, WhatsApp and direct supplier connections. The platform integrates seamlessly with all major accounting platforms including Xero, QuickBooks and Sage, and connects to more than 11 500 banks, suppliers and marketplaces.

“Finance professionals across Africa are under pressure to do more with less, while still delivering accurate, timely and trusted financial information,” said Christiaan Brink, Managing Director, Finance Professionals, Adapt IT. “Our partnership with Dext provides our customers access to a globally recognised automation platform that fits directly into the future of accounting: less manual processing, better data quality and more time for meaningful client and business advisory.”

The partnership is particularly relevant for audit and accounting practices and the office of the CFO, managing high volumes of client documents, receipts, invoices and transaction data. By automating document capture and processing, organisations can streamline their workflows, reduce repetitive administration and create a more consistent experience for clients.

“Africa represents a significant and fast-growing opportunity for bookkeeping automation, and we’re excited to bring Dext’s capabilities to this market through a partner that truly understands it,” said Sabby Gill, CEO of Dext. “Adapt IT’s depth of relationships and sector expertise in the finance community makes them the ideal partner to drive adoption of smarter, more efficient bookkeeping workflows across the continent.”

Dext already works directly with 400+ accounting and bookkeeping firms, and 13 000+ businesses in Africa, relationships it will continue to service directly. This partnership marks the next step in its African growth story, extending that reach and capability across the broader continent.

This partnership reflects Dext's broader approach to regional expansion. Rather than entering markets from a distance, Dext works through locally embedded partners with proven sector expertise and established customer relationships, ensuring growth is sustainable, well-supported and genuinely connected to the communities it serves. Adapt IT will work together with Dext to support adoption across the African market through sales enablement, product education, implementation support and customer engagement initiatives.