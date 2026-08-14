Adapt IT’s Micros strengthens hospitality leadership with Travel Trackers acquisition

Shaping the future of hospitality software globally. (Image: Adapt IT)

Today, Micros South Africa (Micros), an Adapt IT company, announced the strategic acquisition of Travel Trackers to join its ResRequest business, expanding its hospitality software portfolio.

Travel Trackers, founded in 2010, is a provider of business intelligence and analytics for the guided African safari industry. Based in Hoedspruit, South Africa, the Travel Trackers team brings over 20 years of experience and deep expertise in the guided African safari industry, its team having worked as safari guides, head guides, guide trainers and camp managers before moving into software.

“This acquisition brings together highly complementary businesses with a shared passion for delivering trusted software solutions to the hospitality industry across Africa. It offers an opportunity to strengthen ResRequest’s product suite and customer relationships, share global best practice, work alongside Travel Trackers’ talented team and expand the business into new markets,” said Reginald Sibeko, Managing Director of Micros South Africa. “We are thrilled to have the Travel Trackers team join our team,” added Sibeko. “By combining our operational scale and technology expertise, we will further enhance the broader hospitality offering in the safari industry – delivering richer customer experiences and deeper support across the hospitality software ecosystem.”

“Travel Trackers brings deep hospitality knowledge and analytical expertise that is incredibly valuable to us. More than an acquisition, this is an opportunity to combine that experience with the wider group’s technology, data and AI capability to rethink hospitality analytics. We see enormous potential to build new tools and services that help hospitality businesses move from simply understanding what has happened to making smarter, faster decisions about what happens next,” said Jill Bennett-Howes, CEO of ResRequest.

Together, we look forward to shaping the future of hospitality software globally – helping our customers thrive in a rapidly evolving and competitive industry.