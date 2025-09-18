AdNotes clinches SMME Award at GovTech 2025, champions innovative connectivity solutions in SA

Nathi Mbele, CEO, AdNotes.

At GovTech 2025, South Africa's flagship government technology conference held from 8 to 10 September at the Durban ICC, AdNotes distinguished itself as a leader in digital innovation by winning the prestigious SMME Award. This recognition celebrates AdNotes' commitment to advancing next-generation connectivity solutions that align with GovTech's theme of: "One data, one citizen, one service delivery journey – digital transformation."

GovTech 2025, the 16th edition of this landmark public sector ICT event hosted by SITA in partnership with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), serves as a national platform for collaboration, innovation and digital transformation in government services. The event focuses on integrated data-driven service delivery that is seamless, inclusive and citizen-centric. GovTech has transitioned into a year-round programme designed to foster measurable public sector outcomes, with a special emphasis on engaging youth, SMMEs and regional entities to drive the digital economy.

AdNotes is a multiple award-winning South African-based internet service provider (ISP) with extensive reach of up to 30 million people via its own and partner networks. Fully licensed by ICASA and certified by the Film and Publication Board (FPB), AdNotes has championed innovative connectivity solutions, notably leveraging TV White Spaces technology to serve hard-to-reach communities.

The SMME Award at GovTech is an accolade that recognises small, medium and micro enterprises contributing impactful innovations to public service delivery through technology. Selected and sponsored by SITA, AdNotes participated in a competitive pitching event on 7 September, where its Spectrum Switch powered solutions and 4G network technologies earned high praise for addressing digital connectivity challenges in underserved areas.

Winning this award bolsters AdNotes' position as a trailblazer in the digital services ecosystem, availing new opportunities to collaborate with government and industry partners. It validates the potential of its solutions in supporting equitable access to digital infrastructure, helping close the digital divide and enhancing government service delivery.

AdNotes expressed enthusiasm about the award, highlighting the impact of its Spectrum Switch powered TV White Spaces (TVWS) and 4G networks in transforming government services to improve service delivery and expand digital inclusion, especially in rural and township areas across South Africa. This recognition is not just an achievement but a motivation to accelerate efforts towards inclusive digital transformation, unlocking unprecedented opportunities in education, healthcare and economic participation for the communities it serves.

GovTech 2025 underscored the imperative of digital innovation in public service delivery. AdNotes' triumph in winning the SMME Award illustrates the tangible progress being made towards building a connected, citizen-centric government. This success story heralds a bright future for AdNotes as it champions a smarter, more inclusive digital South Africa.