AdNotes launches AdNotes Ambassador Program to tackle unemployment, drive job creation across SA

Four newly inducted AdNotes Ambassadors pose beside the brand kiosk gifted to them at the AdNotes Ambassador launch – a first step towards creating paid community roles and tackling youth unemployment.

AdNotes, an award-winning internet service provider (ISP) and leading WISP (wireless ISP) in South Africa, is committed to advancing community-led digital connectivity nationwide. The company is excited to announce the launch and expansion of its groundbreaking AdNotes Ambassador Program, as part of a broader national effort to address high unemployment challenges and create sustainable income opportunities for local youth and community members.

South Africa continues to face significant socio-economic hurdles, particularly in rural, township and underserved communities where unemployment rates remain high. With a growing population and a strong need for innovative, grassroots solutions, initiatives like this foster economic inclusion, skills development and job opportunities through broadband access.

The AdNotes Ambassador Program empowers selected participants – known as AdNotes Ambassadors – to play a pivotal role in expanding digital access and broadband connectivity across underserved households and communities throughout the country. AdNotes Ambassadors engage in community outreach, awareness campaigns, hotspot promotion, household onboarding for broadband services, and basic support for digital inclusion efforts. The programme is designed with flexibility in mind, allowing participants to dedicate time as suits their schedules while earning a real, sustainable living through performance-based incentives, commissions and stipends tied to measurable contributions.

“This programme is more than just connectivity – it's about putting power in the hands of our communities to create their own economic futures,” said Sphumelele Ndlovu, COO at AdNotes. “By turning passionate locals into paid AdNotes Ambassadors, we're tackling unemployment head-on, building digital skills and generating real income in areas where opportunities have been scarce. Participants can make a meaningful impact while earning a dignified living that supports their families and inspires others.”

The first cohort of AdNotes Ambassadors gathering after the AdNotes Ambassador Program launch in Umsinga, KZN, ready to take the model into their communities.

The initiative builds on AdNotes' successful efforts to empower local community network operators (LCNOs) across provinces, as part of projects advancing sustainable connectivity and community-led digital economies. Supported by partners including the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the programme leverages accredited training, mentorship and deployment opportunities to bridge the digital divide.

Key highlights of the AdNotes Ambassador Program include:

Flexible participation: AdNotes Ambassadors manage their own time, balancing community work with personal commitments while receiving ongoing support and training.

Real earnings: Competitive compensation structures ensure participants earn a viable income through targets linked to household connections, community engagements and digital adoption milestones for broadband and internet services.

Skills building: Training in digital tools, entrepreneurship, customer engagement and 4IR technologies equips AdNotes Ambassadors for long-term career growth.

Community impact: AdNotes Ambassadors help deploy and promote affordable broadband, public WiFi hotspots and connections to homes, schools and clinics – driving e-learning, remote work and economic activity.

This programme aligns with AdNotes' ambitious national target: recruiting and supporting 1 000 AdNotes Ambassadors as part of connecting 200 000 households through reliable broadband and internet services. Starting with targeted launches in high-need areas like Umsinga, the AdNotes Ambassador Program is scaling across South Africa, creating a network of empowered community champions who accelerate digital inclusion and local economic growth.

The initiative supports South Africa's National Development Plan (NDP) Vision 2030, SA Connect broadband goals and priorities for youth empowerment, job creation and poverty reduction – particularly in rural, township and underserved communities.

AdNotes invites interested individuals across South Africa to apply or learn more about becoming an AdNotes Ambassador. The company also welcomes partnerships with government, NGOs, private sector entities and philanthropists to expand this model and build a more connected, inclusive South Africa.

For more information on the AdNotes Ambassador Program, application details or collaboration opportunities, contact the company at hello@adnotes.co.za.