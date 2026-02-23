Adobe Acrobat Studio delivers double-digit time savings and up to 400% ROI

Diego Silva

Users of the AI-enabled Adobe Acrobat Studio are reporting significant improvements in document analysis, insight extraction and content generation, slashing time to value.

This is according to Diego Silva, Expert Solutions Consultant at Adobe, who was speaking at a webinar hosted by Adobe and distributor Dax Data to showcase Adobe Acrobat Studio’s capabilities.

Adobe Acrobat Studio unifies document creation, collaboration and AI in one platform, bringing together Acrobat Pro for complete PDF management, Adobe Express Premium for content creation, AI Assistant for enhanced productivity, and Adobe PDF Spaces for streamlined collaboration.

AI with impact

Silva said: “Adobe is helping customers move from experimenting with AI to actually making an impact. Research finds that eight out of 10 organisations have deployed AI in some form, but even though AI is widely used, only two out of 10 report a significant bottom line impact. Boards and executive teams are getting impatient, so the pressure to prove value is real. Unless AI is embedded into core business workflows, its benefits will never scale.

“If AI sits outside of where employees actually work, it results in more context switching and frustration. However, putting AI into workflows people use every day really moves the needle. For example, in software development, customer support content generation, marketing, analytics and planning,” he said.

Silva said Adobe was enabling a more focused use of AI in two high-value workflows – information synthesis and insights, and content generation across the whole organisation.

“Our unique advantage is that Adobe tools are the industry standard for documents and design, and these directly support information synthesis and insights, and content generation.”

Turning insights to action

He noted that every business professional has a workflow that involves comprehending information, working together and producing outputs.

“Many struggle to turn insights into meaningful action because pulling information from vast amounts of unstructured information creates cognitive overload. Insights get buried in complexity, with too much data in too many places,” he said. “On top of this, communication often misses the mark and is time-consuming to create – up to 58% of non-creative employees spend up to 29 hours a week creating visual content like internal communications and presentations.”

“To solve these challenges, Adobe Acrobat Studio helps users understand things faster with PDF Spaces. From there, they can ask questions and get insights with AI assistance. Because collaboration happens in context, the insights from PDF Spaces can be shared, giving everyone access to content and insights. Finally, users can use Adobe Express Premium to remix insights into powerful on-brand content,” Silva said.

He demonstrated how teams can organise documents using PDF Spaces, then extract actionable insights with Adobe AI Assistant, draft content using brand templates, collaborate across teams and deliver the content efficiently.

“Customers report faster document analysis, a reduction in time to align teams on insights and faster time to create content. They can also save up to 45% of the costs that come from relying on internal teams or external marketing support,” he said.

Forrester’s Total Economic Impact study for Adobe finds that Acrobat AI Assistant offers a projected ROI of up to 415%. It noted that customers said before using Adobe AI Assistant, they struggled with time-consuming digital workflows and often had to summarise lengthy documents, extract key insights and repurpose them into other content formats. With Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant, they enjoyed up to 45% improvement in document summarisation and analysis efficiency, and a content generation efficiency improvement of up to 30%.

“Adobe Acrobat Studio is an all-in-one AI-powered platform for business professionals – supporting processes from comprehension to creation, with Adobe’s security, administration and governance and enterprise-grade access controls built in,” Silva concluded.