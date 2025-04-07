Adobe Express: User-friendly app that lets everyone create on-brand content with ease

Adobe Express. (Image: Supplied)

Ever since the digital economy kicked into high gear, demand for content has been on the rise. While creative and core marketing teams are feeling the brunt of the demand for content, they’re not alone. For business professionals in distributed marketing, social media, sales, internal communications, HR and other departments, effective content is an essential part of their jobs. However, they rarely have dedicated creative resources to produce it and content budgets can be limited – or non-existent.

The pressure has gotten so intense that some employees are creating “rogue content” that threatens companies’ reputations and marketing efforts. The tools they use are often adopted outside of their organisations’ software acquisition, content creation or governance processes, introducing other risks. For brand and IT leaders, this “content chaos” leaves them with little or no oversight into what’s being created.

“Adobe Express makes it easy for designers to create branded templates for different types of content that marketers need. Marketing teams can then access the templates and other branded content stored in online libraries, allowing them to provide the same consistent, branded content as designers,” says Dominic Richardson, CEO of Adobe distributor, Dax Data. “Your organisation can empower its non-designers to handle end-to-end content creation on their own, speeding up the overall creation process. You can take advantage of these great features with our current promotion and save over 50% on Adobe Express until 30 May 2025.”

From a regional marketer charged with localising and launching a full campaign to a sales representative who needs to customise a deck for a next-day meeting, anyone in your organisation can use Adobe Express to create the content they need easily and quickly.

See what your teams can do with the quick-and-easy application for creating on-brand content:

Drive audience engagement with company-wide access to on-brand content:

Easily share and apply brand kits to ensure on-brand creation across teams.

Collaborate in real-time with live co-editing and organised file management with projects.

Enhance branded templates with premium Adobe Stock images, videos, backgrounds and more.

Adobe Express. (Image: Supplied)

Accelerate time to market with locked templates and brand controls:

Share approved templates with locked elements and style controls so users stay on brand.

Connect creative teams with the rest of the company via seamless integration with Adobe Creative Cloud applications, Creative Cloud libraries and linked assets to keep templates in sync.

Reduce content creation costs with quick and easy content creation:

Easily edit approved images, videos, presentations and social posts with an all-in-one editor.

Instantly resize content to match multiple channels and generate translations for different regions.

Use industry-leading AI for precise edits, such as inserting or removing objects in an image.

Easily import, enhance and stylise PDFs.

Adobe Express. (Image: Supplied)

Protect your brand and business with Adobe’s enterprise-grade platform:

Generate content with confidence using Adobe Firefly generative AI models, which are commercially safe.

Confidently create content variations while adhering to your brand with customised models trained on your own assets.

Minimise and consolidate unsafe or consumer-grade tools that introduce risk to your brand.

Maintain full ownership of your Adobe Express content even when team members leave the organisation.

Unlock new levels of creative efficiency

Every day, businesses like yours are benefiting from Adobe Express by streamlining workflows, boosting productivity and enabling non-creatives.

Try the free version of Adobe Express here. To unlock the full capabilities of this software, you can activate a paid subscription of Adobe Express for Teams, which includes 250 generative credits, brand kits, controls and template locking for brand consistency, security tools and more.

Save over 50% on this incredible introductory promo for new seats, Ts & Cs apply. E&OE. Contact Dax Data for more information: sales@daxdata.co.za.