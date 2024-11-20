Advanced Communications and Electronic Systems (ACES) and Radisys Sign MOU to Accelerate 5G ORAN Innovation and Development

Advanced Communications and Electronic Systems Company (ACES), a premier Saudi-based technology innovator, and Radisys Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on groundbreaking 5G ORAN (Open Radio Access Network) and Small Cell technology development. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in both companies' commitment to enhancing global 5G telecommunications capabilities, with a focus on advancing open and interoperable solutions.

ACES and Radisys aim to co-develop ORAN-compliant 5G infrastructure solutions that cater to both domestic Saudi and international markets. The collaboration will focus on establishing a dedicated joint lab, which will serve as a hub for ORU (Outdoor Radio Unit) testing, proof-of-concept trials, and the refinement of ORAN-based software designed for small cell deployments. By leveraging Radisys’ software expertise and ACES’ robust regional market knowledge, this partnership seeks to drive innovative, scalable 5G solutions that enhance connectivity, efficiency, and network flexibility.

Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, the MOU includes potential funding exploration for further research and strengthens both companies' commitment to global telecommunications advancement through open network standards.

“ACES is pleased to join forces with Radisys in this MOU to accelerate 5G small cell development in Saudi Arabia,” said Dr. Akram Aburas, CEO, ACES. “With Radisys' proven expertise in open, disaggregated telecom and ORAN-based solutions, we are confident that together we can drive impactful innovations for both local and international markets.”

"Partnering with ACES in this MOU allows Radisys to continue our commitment to co-create innovative ORAN-based telecom solutions,” said Munish Chhabra, Head of Mobility Software and Services Business Unit, Radisys. “We’re eager to collaborate on the research and development of 5G small cell infrastructure for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With our extensive background in disaggregated Open RAN and neutral host solutions, this collaboration will drive growth in actively shared infrastructure, bringing best-in-class connectivity to regional and international markets."