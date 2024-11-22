Advice for CIOs: Building a trustworthy storage foundation for diverse applications

Building a trustworthy storage foundation.

On 31 May 2024, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies South Africa published the National Policy on Data and Cloud (Policy). One of the important aims of this policy is focused on creating a safe and secure environment for digitisation and digitalisation, ensuring compliance with data sovereignty and cyber security regulations.

On June 12, 2023, the Nigeria Data Protection Bill was signed into law. The Act establishes the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) as the independent governing body for data protection and regulation in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, in southern Africa, the annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2029) of enterprise data storage volume is expected to reach 18.65%. Southern African enterprises are entering the yottabyte data era, where more data applications are being released and more data is being produced than ever before.

How to comply with national data protection laws and regulations and protect enterprise data security has become an important challenge that needs to be solved urgently.

Against this backdrop, the suggestion to enterprise CIOs in southern Africa is to build a trustworthy storage foundation to drive digital transformation.

As data storage develops, enterprises aim to provide a consistent experience both on and off the cloud and enable real-time data processing and automatic management. To meet these requirements, we propose the intelligent storage solution, which embeds AI into data storage.

Aiming to enable autonomous and intelligent data storage, intelligent storage enables us to:

Support autonomous decision-making in scenarios like the layout, scheduling and reduction of different types of data within storage devices.

Intelligently allocate CPU and memory resources to overcome local resource bottlenecks.

Enable automatic root cause analysis for unknown faults across all scenarios.

Enable data flow and application deployment in a multicloud environment.

Over the past few years, Huawei data storage has become popular across multiple industries, thanks to its high performance, reliability and excellent local technical supporting service. In southern Africa, more than 1 000 customers in the public sector and private sector have chosen Huawei data storage to do digital transformation.

Huawei’s OceanStor Dorado all-flash storage enhances NAS capabilities and provides industry-leading SAN features. Both NAS and SAN are built on the FlashLink algorithms and SmartMatrix architecture. FlashLink algorithms and end-to-end NVMe deliver a latency as low as 0.05 milliseconds, while SmartMatrix architecture enables high tolerance to hardware failures and only three seconds of service interruption every year. OceanStor Dorado provides the industry’s only integrated SAN and NAS active-active solution.

OceanStor Pacific Scale-out storage houses 120 disks per 5U chassis. Such a high-density design combines with the 22+2 high-ratio erasure coding (EC) algorithm to deliver a 20% higher disk density per unit space than similar products. Huge breakthroughs have been made in technical architecture, including data flows adaptive to large and small I/O, converged indexing for unstructured data, ultra-high-density hardware and EC algorithms. These mean that a single storage unit can make data analytics 30% more efficient by supporting hybrid workloads across high-performance computing (HPC), big data analytics and AI computing.

OceanProtect backup storage provides up to 155TB/h backup bandwidth and 172TB/h recovery bandwidth, beating the next-best player by 3x and 5x, respectively. OceanProtect’s advanced data reduction capability allows you to work with more data for less. Innovative technologies achieve a premium data reduction ratio of up to 72:1 – 20% better than the industry’s next best product.

To protect against ransomware, Huawei has developed a ransomware protection storage solution that combines primary storage and backup storage. We use machine learning models to detect ransomware, with a detection rate of 99%.

With social progress and economic development, various industries in southern Africa have raised higher requirements on data centre resilience and data protection compliance. Huawei offers converged and flexible data storage solutions that boast the power and reliability needed to meet green, sustainable and future-facing development goals.