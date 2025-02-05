Affordable, reliable bar code scanners from DCI Scanning

Datalogic QuickScan QD2200 application. (Image: Supplied)

Despite the ongoing digital transformation of the industry, one older technology that remains an essential part of many modern businesses is bar code scanning, as it provides accurate and speedy tracking of products, inventory and the identifying of items for purchase.

DCI Scanning, a distributor and official partner for Datalogic, points out that its partner’s QuickScan I 2200 Series is the latest in entry-level corded bar code readers, offering businesses an affordable, reliable solution for retail point of sale (POS) checkout operations.

The 2200 Series is capable of reading all types of 1D bar codes, including hard-to-read, poorly printed, damaged or low-contrast ones. It features an intuitive and precise aiming system and is designed to be lightweight, well-balanced and rugged, with a long-life trigger. The scanner also offers easy configuration and connectivity to any customer host.

While there is an increased trend towards 2D bar codes today, linear bar codes are still widespread in retail POS checkout applications. Long bar codes are still commonly used in a variety of applications, including utility bills, document processing and packaging. These long bar codes are a challenge for full area imagers to read, due to their narrow field of view and shorter depth of field.

Datalogic QuickScan QD2200 in Flex stand. (Image: Supplied)

The QuickScan QD2200 imager is Datalogic’s 1D entry-level corded imager, which offers superior scanning performance in its category. It reliably reads any type of 1D bar code, both from up close and at more of a distance, and easily captures the long bar codes routinely used in retail stores.

According to DCI Scanning, what makes this solution best in class is that it features Datalogic's distinctive ‘Green Spot’ technology, which projects the visual good-read feedback directly onto the code. This makes it ideal for low light, noisy environments and effective in both regular and unusual reading positions. Moreover, it can read seamlessly through Plexiglas barriers, and can even scan electronic coupons from smartphone screens – all with extreme precision.

Furthermore, the scanner is lightweight and easy to handle, and is very responsive to the pull of the trigger, while also offering a superior robustness for this class of product.

More crucially, its effectiveness means the operator can work with maximum confidence and improved efficiency and productivity. This is because there will be fewer accidental reads, whatever the conditions, even in the rush of peak hour.

The QuickScan I 2200 Series is suitable for use in multiple industries, including retail, for POS checkout, loyalty card and electronic coupon scanning; commercial services like post offices, banks, public administration, utilities and laboratories; and hospitality, such as for ticketing at sporting events and concerts.

Designed as an entry-level scanner, the solution is not only robust, but also offers simple configuration and ease of use. It is lightweight and well-balanced, delivering full-shift, no-stop, trouble-free operation, and it is also designed to be comfortable in the hand and on the operator's eyes, with soft and adjustable brightness.

The Datalogic QuickScan QD2200 imager from DCI Scanning is able to deliver continuous operation capabilities with no failures. As such, it will assist organisations to reduce downtime, avoid no read/misread issues that impact the customer experience and ultimately help to reduce service costs.