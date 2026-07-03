AFL introduces FOCIS Flex3 and FlowScout Quad OLTS to improve fibre inspection, certification workflows

AFL introduces FOCIS Flex3 and FlowScout Quad OLTS to improve fibre inspection and certification workflows.

AFL, which positions itself as an industry-leading manufacturer of fibre-optic cables, connectivity, equipment and related services, announces the launch of the FOCIS Flex3 Connector Inspection System and FlowScout Quad OLTS Certification Test Set. Together, these solutions enable technicians to quickly confirm optical fibre network readiness for service, certify network performance and accelerate job completion.

The FOCIS Flex3 Connector Inspection System is a compact, self-contained fibre inspection tool featuring a large high-definition touchscreen for intuitive use. At the touch of a button, it automatically focuses, centres, captures, analyses and saves end-face images. The handheld system supports IEC, IPC, AT&T and user-defined auto-analysis for industry compliance. It stores up to 10 000 results and transfers data fast via USB or Bluetooth to AFL's FlexReporter software for comprehensive reporting.

The new FlowScout Quad OLTS certifier is a purpose-built tier one optical loss test set for fast certification of multimode and single-mode fibre networks. It enables rapid, comprehensive testing, making it an effective, multifunctional tool for enterprise LAN, campus and data centre environments. For these large fibre projects, workflow software integration enables project creation, task assignment, real-time progress tracking and automated reporting across distributed teams.

This handheld OLTS enables duplex testing for both multimode and single-mode fibre links, automatically providing pass/fail evaluations per industry standards or user limits. Its large colour touchscreen and icon-based interface allow quick set-up, operation and documentation. FlowScout Quad OLTS includes AFL’s Wave ID for automatic wavelength identification and also functions as a standalone power meter or light source.

“Our goal is to remove complexity from fibre inspection and testing. With smartphone-like usability and operations, both products simplify how technicians inspect and test fibre networks in the field,” said Arun Jain, Director of Product and Marketing at AFL. “By eliminating manual steps and enabling pass/fail validation, they help teams complete jobs faster while ensuring that the standards required for today’s high-performance networks are met.”

With the introduction of the FOCIS Flex3 and FlowScout Quad OLTS, AFL now delivers a complete, end-to-end portfolio across all five key categories – splicing, OTDR, OLTS, cleaning and inspection – giving customers everything they need for enterprise network turn-up and test from a single, trusted partner.

Click here to view AFL’s complete product line of test and inspection devices plus accessories.

For additional information about AFL, its products and services, visit www.AFLglobal.com.