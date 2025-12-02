Africa Data Centres, CSSi South Africa partner to bring expanded data storage capabilities to SA enterprises

Local demand is growing for redundant, reliable and next-generation data storage and colocation services. (Image: Africa Data Centres)

Africa Data Centres, a business of Cassava Technologies, which positions itself as a global technology leader of African heritage, has entered into a strategic partnership with CSSi SA, which positions itself as a leading cloud and VM provider and distributor of data storage, servers and data centre equipment.

Under the agreement, CSSi SA has structured an alliance to deploy racks and provide data sovereignty for South African customers, with up to three tiers of redundancy between three different data centre footprints. Located at Africa Data Centres’ facilities in Cape Town (CPT1) and Johannesburg (JHB1), and connected with 100GB links to CipherVault in Midrand, the availability of these racks will meet the growing local demand for redundant, reliable and next-generation data storage and colocation services.

“CSSi SA's expansion into our South African facilities underscores the critical need for secure, high-performance data storage solutions in an era of rapid digital transformation. As businesses across South Africa and the broader African market accelerate their digital strategies, the demand for scalable, compliant and resilient infrastructure has never been higher,” said Adil El Youssefi, Chief Executive Officer of Africa Data Centres. “This partnership reflects a shared commitment to addressing these challenges, ensuring that enterprises have the reliability and security required to manage growing data volumes while navigating an increasingly complex regulatory environment.”

CSSi SA’s data centre – CipherVault in Midrand, Johannesburg, will connect to Africa Data Centres’ JHB1 facility. This integration will provide its clients with seamless connectivity and redundant solutions, enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring business continuity.

"The ability to leverage scalability, partner with the best data centre provider today in South Africa, and using economies of scale which allow us to reduce the cost of data centre operations for our customers, was always the key reason for this partnership. Being one of the largest distributors in Africa of storage, SSD and hard drives, coupled with server supply, allows our customers to save significant costs by being a single entity to offer this service, backed by 99.9% plus uptime guarantees. With over 15 years of operational experience from our own data centre, it made sense to partner with the best Africa can offer, and we are honoured to have a partner such as ADC,” said James Grcic, CEO of CSSi SA. "Today this means clients have more flexibility, can scale on demand and SMBs and resellers can migrate into data centres with costs as much as 65%-70% less then what they could have envisaged, with access to world-class infrastructure, as we move into offering AI and GPU solutions as another first in SA."

Through this partnership, CSSi SA strengthens its ability to deliver high-performance, scalable solutions and significantly reduces the barriers to entry for both small and corporate clients in this market. “We see this partnership as unique, due to the growing demand for new hardware technology, with an insatiable demand for data sovereignty, uptime guarantees and being able to offer world-class data centre facilities with the lowest latency, nationwide network, and providing it right here in SA for South Africa,” concluded El Youssefi.