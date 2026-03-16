Africa’s first NVIDIA RTX PRO GPU servers have landed.

For years, African developers, researchers, studios and AI teams have had no choice but to rent GPU infrastructure from overseas. This meant paying in dollars or euros, contending with high latency and depending on support teams in entirely different time zones. Worse, their workloads and data sit outside South Africa, creating real data-sovereignty and compliance headaches.

HOSTAFRICA is changing that with locally hosted NVIDIA RTX PRO GPU servers, available for the first time in South Africa. The infrastructure delivers sub-5ms latency in the Johannesburg area, 20ms to Cape Town, predictable performance and faster response times. And because the the servers are hosted in-country, sensitive data stays in South Africa – supporting POPIA-aligned operations and removing the compliance guesswork that comes with offshore infrastructure.

No more dollar or euro invoices. No more waiting for overseas support. Just fast, local GPU compute built for Africa, by a team that is investing in the local digital economy.

Built for performance: serious hardware muscle

Each server is designed around dedicated, professional-grade components, including:

Simple, local GPU pricing – built for African teams

GPU compute should not cost you a premium, just because you're in Africa. HOSTAFRICA's NVIDIA RTX PRO GPUs are priced in rands, billed locally and backed by South African support, so you get enterprise-grade performance without the overhead of offshore infrastructure. Whether you're training models, rendering at scale or running real-time inference, there's a plan sized for your workload, with low latency, POPIA-ready compliance and no currency risk built in.

Not all GPU servers are built the same. Every NVIDIA RTX PRO GPU server is configured with virtual server RAM, while GPU and CPU resources are exclusively reserved. You get the full power of the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, paired with AMD EPYC processors, DDR5 memory and NVMe storage, in a set-up designed to handle demanding workloads without compromise. The comparison speaks for itself.

Pricing table (Monthly)

Which industries will benefit from dedicated NVIDIA RTX PRO GPU servers?

The use cases for NVIDIA RTX PRO GPU servers are diverse and can support any developer or team with demanding performance requirements. The following industries, however, will see the most immediate benefit:

AI researchers and data scientists: Fine-tune models like Llama 3 and run advanced experiments without competing for resources in shared cloud environments.

Creative studios: Accelerate photorealistic rendering with tools like Octane or Redshift.

Enterprise AI teams: Host private LLMs on corporate data locally, keeping sensitive information in-house while still enabling modern AI workflows.

Why GPUs matter

GPU servers are chosen because they turn days of compute into hours, and they are known to do so reliably at scale.

Five common reasons teams choose GPU servers:

Training large AI/ML models dramatically faster than CPU-only environments. Running real-time inference for vision, NLP and chatbot workloads. Powering HPC simulations (climate, engineering, drug discovery, etc). Accelerating analytics and visualisation on massive datasets. Delivering pro-grade rendering, animation and video processing.

With HOSTAFRICA's one-click AI stacks, you don’t need to spend days setting up drivers, runtimes and frameworks, you can launch quickly and focus on building, training and creating.