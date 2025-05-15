Africa’s Leading Fintech - Moniepoint - Ranked by the Financial Times as One of Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies, for the Third Consecutive Year

Moniepoint's POS terminals are ubiquitous across Nigeria

Moniepoint Inc. (“the Company” or “Moniepoint”), announces it has been ranked by the Financial Times as one of Africa’s fastest-growing companies for the third consecutive year, reinforcing its rapid growth as one of the continent's leading financial institutions for Africans, everywhere.

The recognition highlights Moniepoint’s continued ability to achieve strong, scalable growth. In a market where few companies successfully balance size with agility, Moniepoint distinguishes itself by maintaining operational efficiency while accelerating its expansion across the continent.

The world’s leading financial publication confirmed Moniepoint’s accolade in its annual “Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies” survey, released on 14 May, 2025.

The survey was compiled by Statista, a leading research company renowned for its insight into African companies’ actual performance, in a rigorous screening process. Companies were ranked on 2020-2023 data for their (i) absolute growth rate of revenues and (ii) compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Moniepoint’s growth rates ranked it ahead of hundreds of leading companies from diverse industries such as technology, telecoms, financial services, and healthcare. This achievement is amplified by Moniepoint’s considerable revenue for 2023 (US$264.51 million), unmatched by peers in the ranking’s top 25.

Moniepoint is one of Africa’s leading business payments and personal banking servicing platforms, processing 1 billion+ transactions monthly, with total monthly payments volume of over US$22 billion, serving ten million businesses and individuals across Nigeria.

The accolade for actual performance highlights Moniepoint’s continued success as Africa’s leading fintech. It follows investor endorsement in October’s US$110 million Series C fundraise - and subsequent investment from global digital payments leader, Visa.

Tosin Eniolorunda, Group CEO of Moniepoint Inc., said:

“We are delighted to achieve the very highest of rankings, for the third consecutive year, in the world’s leading financial publication – the Financial Times. We like to let statistics speak for themselves and accolades do not come much higher. Maintaining such rapid growth is only possible due to the hard work of the entire Moniepoint team – and I thank them all for their continued dedication.

“We are very excited about 2025. We continue to innovate and develop new products to support financial inclusion and drive financial happiness - both in Africa and for consumers in the global diaspora.”

The ranking follows last month’s launch by Moniepoint of its first product (MonieWorld) thatserves clients outside Africa. Designed to meet the underserved needs of the UK’s African diaspora, MonieWorld is a remittance and digital financial services solution allowing UK customers to send money to Nigeria seamlessly.