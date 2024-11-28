Africa’s trusted ID verification leader, Smile ID, celebrates 200m ID verification checks

Pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. (Image: Supplied)

Smile ID’s journey has been marked by innovation, dedication and a shared vision for a secure digital landscape in Africa. Just 11 months ago, the company reached 100 million identity verifications – a milestone that was the result of years of hard work in building reliable solutions for businesses across the continent.

However, the story didn’t stop there. In an impressive turn, Smile ID has now surpassed 200 million identity verification checks, doubling that achievement in less than a year. What took seven years to achieve was now accomplished in just 11 months – a testament to the growing trust in Smile ID’s technology and the increasing demand for secure, compliant identity verification across Africa.

A milestone reflecting Africa’s growing digital trust

This remarkable growth highlights the increasing reliance on secure and scalable identity verification systems across Africa. Smile ID’s innovative KYC solutions, including document verification, biometric authentication and biometric KYC, are empowering businesses to combat fraud, streamline onboarding and build trust in the digital economy.

"Reaching 200 million identity verifications is a remarkable milestone, one that reflects the trust our clients place in us and the growing demand for scalable identity solutions across Africa. It took us seven years to achieve our first 100 million checks – we’ve now doubled that in just 11 months,” said Mark Straub, CEO of Smile ID. “This rapid growth also highlights the increasing role of digital identity in daily life.

"Beyond powering onboarding, our SmartSelfie technology now protects millions of high-value transactions with instant AI-powered face authentication.

"At Smile ID, we’re committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, making it easy for people to prove their identity with just their face, regardless of ID card or IP address," he added.

Driving secure growth across sectors

Since its inception, Smile ID has consistently delivered cutting-edge identity solutions for financial institutions, fintechs, telecoms and other industries. The company’s accelerated growth over the past year reflects the growing adoption of biometric-based solutions, which are increasingly recognised as the gold standard for secure digital identity.

The company has also recently expanded its data access to new countries across Africa, building on its strong presence in Nigeria. It now connects to South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia, with plans on the way for more, enabling businesses in these regions to leverage Smile ID's secure and compliant identity verification solutions. This expansion reflects their commitment to enhancing digital security and helping businesses meet local regulatory requirements in a growing number of African markets.

By continually innovating and adapting to the needs of its partners, Smile ID is setting new benchmarks in identity verification while driving financial inclusion and trust in the digital economy.