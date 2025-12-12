Africa’s youth must lead science, innovation agenda

Science, technology and innovation minister Dr Nomalungelo Gina.

Science, technology and innovation minister Dr Nomalungelo Gina has urged young Africans, particularly young women, to take their rightful place in science and innovation.

The deputy minister was speaking at the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science (FWIS) Sub-Saharan Africa young talents programme hosted at the African Leadership Academy.

Now in its 16th year in Sub-Saharan Africa, the FWIS programme recognises 25 doctoral and five post-doctoral women scientists annually. Globally, the initiative has supported more than 4 700 women researchers in over 140 countries.

This year’s event brought together trailblazing women scientists and the next-generation of African innovators, according to a statement.

Gina said historical barriers have discouraged women from entering scientific fields, including harmful stereotypes that portray science as a male-dominated and inaccessible space.

However, partnerships like L’Oréal-UNESCO have made gains to increase the number of women pursuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers, she noted.

“As the children of the African continent, it is you who carry the responsibility to elevate scientific work in Africa to another level,” she said, addressing learners and leading African women scientists.

The deputy minister also amplified the call for female learners to take up science and mathematics at school level, urging educators to also advocate for uptake of subjects that are the foundation for STEM careers.

“Unless we deliberately push the boundaries, these realities will remain wishes. We are building an inclusive and supportive ecosystem for women to thrive in science.”

L’Oreal Foundation executive director Pauline Avenel-Lam said the young talents were essential to the major challenges of the century, to build a more just, more sustainable and more resilient world.

“Beyond your discoveries, it is your determination, your passion, your commitments to passing knowledge that drives us.”