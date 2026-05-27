Afrihost’s Echo acquisition gets green light

The acquisition enhances Afrihost’s ability to deliver SD-WAN, VPN and multi-cloud connectivity solutions to enterprise customers. (Image created by Gemini)

The Competition Commission has approved Afrihost’s acquisition of Echo Service Provider without conditions.

Afrihost, controlled by Afrihost Holdings, operates as an internet service provider offering fibre -to-the-home, fibre-to-the-business, DSL, fixed wireless internet, VOIP, data hosting and related ancillary services.

The target company, Echo, is an independent and vendor-neutral aggregator of network and cloud computing services.

Founded in 2010, the company sources connectivity components from multiple providers to build customised network and cloud solutions for enterprise customers.

Its services include secure branch, data centre and cloud connectivity through technologies such as virtual private networks, multiprotocol label switching VPNs, software-defined wide area networks and software-defined branch deployments.

“The commission is of the view that the proposed transaction is unlikely to substantially lessen or prevent competition in any market. The proposed transaction does not raise significant public interest concerns,” says the commission.

Afrihost could strengthen its enterprise and business connectivity capabilities through the acquisition, expanding beyond its traditional consumer-focused ISP services.

The deal gives Afrihost access to networking and cloud integration solutions such as SD-WAN, MPLS VPNs and multi-cloud connectivity, enabling it to serve larger corporate clients and diversify revenue streams, it says.