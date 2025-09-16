AFRINIC elects new board after years of turmoil

AFRINIC is the regional internet registry for Africa and the Indian Ocean region.

The Africa Network Information Centre (AFRINIC),the regional internet registry responsible for managing internet protocol (IP)address allocation on the continent, has finally concluded its latest board elections.

Headquartered in Ebene, Mauritius, AFRINIC is the regional internet registry for Africa and the Indian Ocean region.

Its core responsibilities include the allocation and management of internet number resources, primarily IP addresse sand autonomous system numbers, within its service region.

It also provides support, training and community outreach to help build a resilient and secure internet infra structure in Africa.

In a statement yesterday, AFRINIC says the following candidates have been elected:

Abdelaziz Hilali, Northern Africa

Prof Emmanuel Adewale Adedokun, Western Africa

Kaleem Ahmed Usmani, Indian Ocean

Kayemba Laurent Ntumba, Central Africa

Carla Sanderson, Southern Africa

Fiona Asonga, Eastern Africa

Benjamin Mark Roberts, non-regional

Ajao Adewole David, non-regional

The election gives the organisation the opportunity to convene a board for the first time since 2022.

“Congratulations to all the successful candidates elected to serve in the various capacities,” says AFRINIC.

The elections followed a period of turbulence marked by governance challenges, legal disputes and community disagreements.

In recent years, AFRINIC has faced multiple court cases that at times disrupted its operations, including instances where its financial accounts were frozen.

These developments raised concerns among stakeholders about the organisation’s long-term stability and independence.

Ahead of the vote, questions were raised around the eligibility of some candidates and the transparency of vetting processes. Discussions on AFRINIC’s public mailing lists reflected divisions within the community, with members debating governance practices and accountability.

Prior to the vote, reports emerged suggesting the organisation’s website had been hacked.

Responding to the reports, AFRINIC said: “AFRINIC wishes to categorically deny and dispel any fake news circulating to the effect that afrinic.net has been hacked or compromised.

“Our systems remain secure, and all election-related processes are being conducted safely on our trusted platforms.”

Despite the controversy, the election process was completed, and new board members have been appointed.

Their mandate includes strengthening governance structures, improving transparency, and ensuring AFRINIC continues to fulfil its core mission of managing internet number resources across Africa.

The outcome of these elections will be important for AFRINIC’s efforts to restore confidence among stakeholders and maintain its role in supporting Africa’s internet infrastructure and growth, it says.