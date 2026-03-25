Agileo Automation Launches Agil'EDA to Accelerate SEMI EDA Adoption for Semiconductor Equipment OEMs

Agileo Automation unveils Agil'EDA, a new software solution implementing Equipment Data Acquisition (EDA), a set of SEMI standards also known as Interface A, to enable semiconductor equipment manufacturers to meet the evolving high-performance connectivity requirements of tier-one fabs and advanced packaging facilities. As semiconductor manufacturing moves towards higher levels of automation and data-driven optimization, fab owners increasingly require EDA alongside traditional SECS/GEM connectivity from semiconductor OEMs for their production tools. Agil'EDA addresses this by separating the control flow from the data flow, ensuring that structured, high-frequency data collection does not interfere with critical equipment operations. Designed for long-term deployment, Agil'EDA fully supports the widely used EDA Freeze 2 (SOAP/XML) and is architected for the transition to Freeze 3 (gRPC/protocol buffers). SEMI’s EDA Freeze 3 standards suite is expected to be released mid-2026.

Agileo Automation, a leading global provider of control and connectivity solutions for semiconductor manufacturing, today unveils Agil'EDA, a new software implementing Equipment Data Acquisition (EDA/Interface A). This solution enables semiconductor equipment manufacturers to meet the evolving high-performance connectivity requirements of tier-one fabs and advanced packaging facilities.

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As semiconductor manufacturing moves towards higher levels of automation and data-driven optimization, fab owners increasingly require EDA alongside traditional SECS/GEM connectivity from OEMs for their production tools. Agil'EDA separates equipment control from data acquisition, ensuring that structured, high-frequency data collection does not interfere with critical equipment operations.

Designed for long-term deployment, Agil'EDA fully supports the widely used EDA Freeze 2 (SOAP/XML) and is architected for the transition to Freeze 3 (gRPC/protocol buffers). This next EDA freeze, expected in mid-2026, offers significantly higher data throughput and lower latency. Agileo successfully tested its Freeze 3 implementation at SEMI Standards Meetings in November 2024.

Incorporating robust cybersecurity features such as encrypted communications and authentication, Agil'EDA is available as a stand-alone solution for existing equipment software or as a pre-integrated component within Agileo’s A²ECF-SEMI framework. Combined with Agil'GEM and Agil'GEM300, it provides a comprehensive connectivity solution that significantly reduces time to market for OEMs.

"The key value for OEMs is a fast adoption path to a future-ready EDA architecture," explains Marc Engel, chief executive officer of Agileo Automation. "By integrating Freeze 3 requirements in Agil'EDA architecture from the start, we address OEMs’ current needs while preparing them for future semiconductor manufacturing requirements."