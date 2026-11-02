Agro-Hub: Re-imagining agro-processing through shared digital infrastructure

Agro-Hub login and sign-in page.

Small-scale agro-processing organisations play an important role in food production, employment creation and rural development in South Africa. These organisations, however, struggle with various environmental, economic and social constraints such as resource inefficiencies, lack of access to capital, waste creation and lack of traceability, market access, high cost of processing and poor infrastructure and supply chain limitations that limit their growth and productivity.

As small-scale businesses, investing in commercial processing machines, cold storage, packaging, quality control facilities and digital technologies can be capital-intensive. This poses an important production question on whether digital technology can allow entrepreneurs to share resources and facilities to improve their efficiency, instead of each enterprise having to expend capital to procure these facilities individually.

The South Africa-Switzerland Bilateral Research Chair in Blockchain Technology at the University of Johannesburg, popularly referred to as UJ Blockchain, developed Agro-Hub, a blockchain-enabled shared digital platform for emerging agro-processors.

Sharing capabilities beyond machinery

Agro-Hub was developed by UJ Blockchain as a digital platform to co-ordinate the use of a shared physical agro-processing facility. The platform consists of physical infrastructure, which is combined with a digital ecosystem that enables enterprises to access shared services and capabilities. The platform operates on a decentralised governance structure of a one-member, one-vote system where processors using the platform all have a say on who joins the hub and how facilities are run. New members, intending to join the hub, can be peer reviewed and voted on prior to joining Agro-Hub.

How Agro-Hub supports agro-processors

The Agro-Hub is more than just a tool for booking agricultural equipment; rather, it includes facilities such as:

Voting and assembly : This section allows members to engage in decision-making processes regarding admission to membership and activities of the platform, leveraging the one-member, one-vote principle.

: This section allows members to engage in decision-making processes regarding admission to membership and activities of the platform, leveraging the one-member, one-vote principle. Mutual guarantor : Members can invite and oversee relationships with other guarantors who enable membership admission and underwrite the platform's 50/50 working-capital guarantee.

: Members can invite and oversee relationships with other guarantors who enable membership admission and underwrite the platform's 50/50 working-capital guarantee. Facility bays : Members can browse available agro-processing equipment and book shared processing capacity to suit their production requirements.

: Members can browse available agro-processing equipment and book shared processing capacity to suit their production requirements. Bookings and trade: Where members can manage confirmed equipment bookings, cancel reservations and release no-show processing bays for others to use through the bay-trade portal.

Where members can manage confirmed equipment bookings, cancel reservations and release no-show processing bays for others to use through the bay-trade portal. Finance: This section allows members to manage pooled savings, access subsidised working-capital facilities and pay a proportionate share of facility costs such as electricity.

This section allows members to manage pooled savings, access subsidised working-capital facilities and pay a proportionate share of facility costs such as electricity. Credit ledger : This section is used to track working-capital facilities, collateral pledged, peer guarantees provided and credit repayments.

: This section is used to track working-capital facilities, collateral pledged, peer guarantees provided and credit repayments. Dividend calculator : This section is used to self-calculate possible patronage credits and earnings based on use of the facility as well as participation in pooled savings.

: This section is used to self-calculate possible patronage credits and earnings based on use of the facility as well as participation in pooled savings. Share register: This section contains a public ledger of membership and ownership within the shared facility.

This section contains a public ledger of membership and ownership within the shared facility. Treasury audit : This section allows members to access statements of account activity, deposits, withdrawals and facility transactions.

: This section allows members to access statements of account activity, deposits, withdrawals and facility transactions. Bylaws: This section covers the rules and responsibilities that apply to membership and use of the shared facility.

This section covers the rules and responsibilities that apply to membership and use of the shared facility. Profile: This section allows members to update their company info, commodity specialty, certifications and other commercial information for the platform.

Features of Agro-Hub for agro-processors.

The Agro-Hub is built on blockchain technology that acts as an enabler to help maintain transparency, accountability and trust between businesses that use the shared facility.

Scaling Agro Hub from theory to practice

On 10 and 11 September 2026, UJ Blockchain hosted a group of small-scale agro-processors from the Limpopo province to learn about and engage with Agro-Hub. The workshop also had interactive sessions where participants tried out Agro-Hub’s functionalities that enabled enterprises onboarding and profiling, booking of machines and equipment, slot exchange, group decision-making, pooled savings, loans and account statements, etc.

Agro-processors from Limpopo experimenting with the Agro-Hub app.

The workshops also reaffirmed the fact that UJ Blockchain puts the end-users at the heart of the development of Agro-Hub by testing the platform in real-world, and measuring agro-processors’ satisfaction with the solutions that have been developed in response to their needs.

Vision and mission of UJ Blockchain

Agro-Hub is one of the examples of how UJ Blockchain is working to bridge academics with industry. The centre, whose vision is to promote an ecosystem where blockchain and other fourth industrial revolution (4IR) technologies are used to solve industrial challenges across the food-energy-water nexus, is located at the University of Johannesburg.

To fulfil the centre’s mandate to educate students and spearhead blockchain research aimed at translating innovations into real-world applications, the centre has launched:

i. A blockchain masterclass to train students, professionals and entrepreneurs on using and developing with blockchain, with over 120 students having gone through the class, and more than 50 students currently enrolled and undergoing training.

ii. An annual Blockchain, AI, Cloud, Innovation, and Startup School (BACISS) hosted in November, which attracts students and professionals from across the globe to learn about blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, innovation and start-up success.

These initiatives show UJ Blockchain’s dedication to creating solutions that solve real-world problems, and building human capacity required to understand, develop and execute those solutions at the same time. For enquiries, collaboration opportunities or further information about UJ Blockchain's research and projects, please contact the centre at blockchain@uj.ac.za.