AI Ambitions at Risk as Only 14% of Enterprises Fully Realize Cloud Value, NTT DATA Study Finds

NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, today released its new report, Cloud-led innovation in the era of AI: The new rules for driving value with cloud, revealing that just 14% of organizations have reached the highest level of cloud maturity despite nearly two decades of cloud adoption.

Based on a global survey of more than 2,300 senior decision-makers across 33 countries, the findings highlight a paradox as cloud takes on a new and critical role as the execution layer of the AI operating model. While 99% of organizations say AI is increasing demand for cloud investment, 88% say current cloud investment levels are putting AI, cloud-native and modernization initiatives at risk.

Additionally, while cloud is seen as essential for innovation, fewer than half of organizations are satisfied with its impact or with their modernization progress, signaling a disconnect between ambition and reality as expectations rise.

Cloud leaders, or organizations that indicated they are “cloud evolved” — the most advanced in terms of cloud adoption and impact, with solid business performance – are significantly better positioned to capitalize on AI.

“AI is accelerating faster than enterprise cloud maturity,” said Charlie Li, President, Global Head of Cloud and Security, NTT DATA, Inc. “Cloud has moved well beyond infrastructure and is now the execution layer for AI. Organizations that fail to evolve their cloud foundations risk constraining the growth and value of their AI investments. Our clients who are succeeding are treating cloud as a value creator, not a technology initiative.”

Six imperatives for driving value with cloud in the era of AI

NTT DATA outlines six rules organizations must adopt to turn cloud into a strategic value engine:

Together, these imperatives provide a framework for unlocking value in an AI-driven world. To explore the full findings, download the report: Cloud-led innovation in the era of AI: The new rules for driving value with cloud.