AI and automation in finance: What CFOs actually need to know for 2025 (and beyond)

Bevani Vurdiah – Engagement Manager, Decision Inc. South Africa.

2025 is a big year for finance – here’s why that matters.

We’re halfway through 2025 and, let’s be honest: the finance world is feeling the pressure. Between global economic curveballs, tighter regulations and the ongoing challenge of doing more with less, CFOs are in the spotlight.

But here’s the thing: the rise of intelligent automation isn’t just another trend to keep an eye on. It’s a game-changer.

According to industry data, over 71% of organisations are using AI to streamline their financial processes. Not because it’s flashy, but because it works. We’re not just talking about cutting costs. We’re talking about reimagining finance teams as strategic, insight-driven powerhouses.

Automation has officially moved from “nice to have” to “absolutely essential”. With tools like AI, robotic process automation (RPA) and machine learning (ML), finance leaders across the board are shifting gears – from managing transactions to driving transformation.

This is about more than efficiency. It’s about agility, foresight and future-proofing the function.

Smart finance needs smarter automation: What’s been happening in 2025 and what is coming

Yes, automation has been around for a while, but what’s coming next is different. We’re entering the era of hyperautomation. That’s where multiple technologies converge to streamline and elevate the finance function.

Here are the big trends every finance leader should have on their radar:

1. Hyperautomation = unified, intelligent automation

We’re moving beyond automating individual tasks. Hyperautomation is bringing everything together (AI, RPA, ML) to handle complex end-to-end workflows.

Think faster invoice processing, cleaner reconciliations and more proactive tax compliance.

OCR technology can process invoices in minutes, freeing up time for strategic work.

can process invoices in minutes, freeing up time for strategic work. Predictive analytics help forecast cashflow issues before they arise, enabling proactive decision-making.

2. AI-driven risk management

Risk management is getting a serious upgrade. As of 2025, more than 50% of US banks are using AI for fraud prevention. These tools don’t need sleep, so they can flag anomalies faster than humans ever could, giving CFOs peace of mind and stakeholders more confidence.

3. Predictive forecasting: Less guesswork, more accuracy

AI is unlocking a new level of forecasting. With access to real-time data and advanced modelling, finance leaders can make smarter, faster decisions. Better forecasts mean better resource planning and with it, fewer surprises.

4. The skills gap is still real – but fixable

Here’s the catch: despite its benefits, 60% of finance professionals feel dissatisfied with their current automation tools, often because they haven’t been trained to use them effectively. The fix? It’s not just about buying better tech – it’s about upskilling your team to actually get the most from it.

What you actually get from finance automation

Let’s move beyond the buzzwords. Here’s what intelligent automation delivers:

Operational efficiency (for real)

Manual tasks like data entry and invoice matching are slow, tedious and error-prone. Automation cuts processing time by up to 90%, freeing up your team to focus on the work that actually drives value.

Cost savings that scale

Deloitte reports that automation can reduce costs by 22% over three years. It’s not just about trimming the fat, it’s about making growth sustainable. In fact, banks were expected to save nearly $500 billion globally in 2024, through AI.

Better cashflow, smarter liquidity

With real-time insights and faster processing, automation helps optimise cashflow across the board. Whether it’s dynamic discounting or hedging strategies, you’re always one step ahead of the liquidity curve.

What’s working in the real world

Here’s a quick look at how automation is already solving real problems:

Challenge Automation Solution Fraud detection AI spots anomalies instantly, resulting in a 91% reduction in fraud risk Invoice processing OCR slashes turnaround from days to minutes Forecasting precision Predictive tools improve accuracy and planning confidence Compliance complexity Automated checks reduce the risk of non-compliance and penalties

Overcoming the “but what ifs?” of automation

Let’s address the elephant in the room: implementing new tech can feel daunting.

But it doesn’t have to be. Here’s how to move forward with confidence:

Barrier: Lack of expertise

Solution: Partner with experts who don’t just drop tech and run. Look for teams that help with training and change management too.

Barrier: Integration headaches

Solution: Start with one process. Nail it. Then scale. Start with AP, AR or expense management – choose something with quick, visible wins.

Barrier: Fear of losing control

Solution: The best platforms today offer full audit trails, permission structures and granular control so CFOs can still steer the ship – just with less manual paddling.

Final thought

Although almost halfway through, 2025 isn’t just another year on the calendar. It’s the moment finance teams either evolve or risk falling behind. Intelligent automation isn’t just about tech. It’s about creating space for finance to lead, to think strategically and to drive the business forward.

Let’s make that happen.

