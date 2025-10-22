AI and Data Leaders NVIDIA, AMD, Snowflake, and Databricks Invest in Uniphore’s Series F to Accelerate Its Leadership in Business AI

Uniphore, the Business AI company, today announced the close of its $260 million Series F round. NVIDIA, AMD, Snowflake, and Databricks invested in the round and were joined by financial and sovereign investors including NEA, March Capital, BNF Capital, National Grid Partners, and Prosperity7 Ventures. The new capital will accelerate innovation on its AI and data platform – Business AI Cloud – while deepening its ecosystem.

“Our Series F raise marks an exciting milestone for Uniphore. It is unlike most fundraises because, in addition to top-tier financial investors, we are joined by the world’s top AI and data companies,” said Umesh Sachdev, Co-founder and CEO, Uniphore. “This unique combination of capital and strategic alignment validates Uniphore’s position as the Business AI leader. We are seeing exponential adoption from Fortune 500 and other large companies, and this investment allows us to deliver even greater impact and accelerate innovation on behalf of our customers worldwide.”

Uniphore’s Series F was priced at $2.5 billion, reflecting the company’s ability to enable large businesses to realize the true value of AI – by delivering the personalization and ease of use that business users expect, with the enterprise-grade security, governance, and scalability that IT demands. This balance of usability and rigor unlocks AI’s power, fueling transformation and driving meaningful outcomes. Uniphore’s Business AI Cloud is the only sovereign, composable, and secure AI platform.

“This investment is an unprecedented validation of Uniphore’s position at the center of enterprise AI infrastructure,” said Gerry Murray, Research Director at IDC. “It signals broad consensus around a critical enabling layer – infrastructure that can securely connect data, knowledge, models, and agents across ecosystems.”

Accelerating Business AI Adoption

The investment from NVIDIA, AMD, Snowflake, and Databricks strengthens the Business AI Cloud for the over 2,000 global businesses that trust Uniphore to drive business outcomes, including many of the Fortune 500.

Uniphore’s growth is fueled by broad adoption of real-world and proven use cases with the Business AI Cloud:

KPMG is working with Uniphore to help improve efficiency in different functions like procurement, workforce, and finance. By building AI agents on Uniphore's Business AI Cloud, KPMG can deliver increased value to clients across banking, insurance, energy, and other regulated industries. "Uniphore is quickly becoming an important player in AI – and we are thrilled to be working with them to democratize business knowledge into AI transformation to drive real outcomes for our clients. We are aligned with Uniphore’s vision for AI as a transformative force for business,” said Prasad Jayaraman, Advisory Principal at KPMG .

is working with Uniphore to help improve efficiency in different functions like procurement, workforce, and finance. By building AI agents on Uniphore's Business AI Cloud, KPMG can deliver increased value to clients across banking, insurance, energy, and other regulated industries. Konecta uses Uniphore’s Business AI Cloud to codify operational expertise into a reusable library of prebuilt and custom agents for multilingual service, QA automation, agent coaching, and workflow orchestration. The result is faster resolutions, higher consistency, and centralized governance that meets CIO requirements across clients and regions. “Uniphore's Business AI Cloud helps us turn Konecta’s operational know-how into AI that scales,” said Oscar Vergé, Chief AI Deployment Officer . “On their platform, we are launching a library of prebuilt and custom agents for multilingual service, QA automation, agent coaching, and workflow orchestration. Clients get quicker resolutions, higher consistency, and the control their CIOs require.”

uses Uniphore’s Business AI Cloud to codify operational expertise into a reusable library of prebuilt and custom agents for multilingual service, QA automation, agent coaching, and workflow orchestration. The result is faster resolutions, higher consistency, and centralized governance that meets CIO requirements across clients and regions. Additional Uniphore clients across industries like Allstate, The Washington Post, Priceline, Atlassian, Bloomberg Media, Dell, and Skechers use Uniphore to drive growth, improve efficiency, and design personalized customer experiences.

“We see Uniphore as a leader in business AI, enabling an agentic enterprise,” said Hemant Dhulla, Vice President of NVIDIA AI Software. “By combining a sovereign and secure approach with seamless model orchestration and rapid deployment of AI agents, Uniphore is helping organizations unlock meaningful business outcomes, while maintaining control of their data and workflows.”

“Uniphore’s Business AI Cloud delivers the performance, efficiency, and security enterprises require,” said Dan McNamara, SVP and GM, Server, HPC and Enterprise AI, AMD. “As a leader in business AI, Uniphore has a strong track record of enabling Fortune 500 customers to move from AI pilots to production at scale.”

“Our investment in Uniphore is about bringing powerful agentic AI directly to our customers' data. By supporting Snowflake natively, Uniphore enables businesses to securely automate complex workflows, helping them realize value faster without ever moving their data,” said Harsha Kapre, Head of Snowflake Ventures.

“Our customers want to move generative AI apps and agents from proofs-of-concept to full-scale deployment without friction,” said Andrew Ferguson, Vice President of Databricks Ventures. “Uniphore’s Business AI Cloud helps organizations streamline data access, model interoperability, and agent orchestration, and ultimately turn AI initiatives into real business outcomes.”

“Uniphore’s Business AI Cloud brings open model choice, data sovereignty, and agentic automation together so enterprises can move from pilot to production fast,” said Abhishek Shukla, Managing Director at Prosperity7 US. “We are investing to support a platform that delivers governed AI at a global scale and measurable business results.”

NEA, March Capital, and National Grid Partners increased their investment based on continued market-leading growth, consistent execution, and confidence in Uniphore’s Business AI platform vision.

“We believe Uniphore is a generational company in AI with the platform and team to lead this market,” said Scott Sandell, Executive Chairman and CIO at NEA. “We have seen large businesses move from AI pilots to production in weeks – not months – with strong governance, and are excited to invest in Uniphore’s continued growth in this latest round.”

“Uniphore is delivering one of the fastest ramps we have seen in AI for businesses,” said Sumant Mandal, Co-founder and Managing Partner at March Capital. “Adoption of the Business AI Cloud is accelerating across the Fortune 500 with expanding use cases. Its open and composable design lets customers start fast and scale safely, and we are excited to back this team as they build a category leader.”

Recent milestones include the launch of the Business AI Cloud in spring 2025 and the acquisitions of ActionIQ and Infoworks, and the announced acquisitions of Orby AI and Autonom8. These announced acquisitions position Uniphore at the forefront of AI talent and support new outcomes for its clients – helping business users and CIOs adopt AI faster and more easily automate tasks with AI that is trained on enterprise data. Together, they strengthen Uniphore’s end-to-end approach to Business AI, which enables customers to keep their existing models and data infrastructure, work with current tech systems, and meet security and compliance requirements.