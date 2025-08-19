AI in the workplace: How artificial intelligence is changing the corporate landscape

AI gets personal.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a crucial part of the modern world of business. Nevertheless, now we clearly can see a shift towards personalised AI designed for the specific needs of each business and its clients. Those companies that adapt this trend sooner will benefit from effective data management, solving security and privacy issues.

Today, companies have vast knowledge bases, documents and other information critical to their daily work. However, traditional search engines often do not provide fast and accurate answers. This results in employees and customers having to work with large amounts of data, frequently with uncertain results.

Personalised AI solves this problem by providing natural queries when users ask questions in everyday language. Search results become more relevant and accurate, which speeds up the entire process of obtaining information.

AI and data security

A key factor in why companies choose AI-based personalised solutions is the protection of confidential data. For industries such as finance, healthcare or telecommunications, storing data on public servers is not acceptable. Personalised AI provides the ability to integrate systems directly into the company’s infrastructure, which eliminates the risk of information leakage and complies with strict legislative requirements.

Practical example: iDocIt tool

An example of personalised AI is iDocIt, a tool that allows companies to search for information in their own databases. This tool uses generative AI and augmented generation (RAG) technology to consolidate data from various corporate documents and provide links to sources in responses.

The tool can be deployed directly in the corporate infrastructure, allowing it to be used even in organisations with high data protection requirements. iDocIt also helps unify access to information, even if documents are stored on different platforms or in outdated systems.

Who wins the race?

Instant decision-making is critical for business, especially in times of market uncertainty. Artificial intelligence automation allows companies to adapt quickly to market changes by optimising internal processes management.

"Organisations often face the problem of data fragmentation and difficult access. Thanks to tools using generative AI, companies can find the right information and improve efficiency more easily," says Aleš Hoik, Managing Director of IBA CZ and IBA Slovensko.

Personalised AI as the future of corporate IT

A personalisation approach to AI implementation allows companies to tailor their tech stack to their specific needs. This means not only increased efficiency, but also great flexibility and the ability to react better to market uncertainty.

Step by step, as the technologies of generative artificial intelligence develop, they become available for SMEs, letting them improve customer experience, optimise internal processes and reduce the time.

Personalised AI is considered a crucial step for companies more and more. It will help them to stay competitive and adapt to quickly changing environments. Developments in this field show that every company is looking for ways to use artificial intelligence for achievements and their specific goals.