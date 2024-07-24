AI Innovation and Strategic DAM Deployments Fuel Record First Half for Bynder

Bynder, a global leader in enterprise digital asset management (DAM), has revealed how the accelerated adoption of the company’s AI-powered solutions and strategic DAM deployments have driven record growth in the first half of 2024.

More than 350 customers have adopted Bynder’s enhanced AI Search Experience since its launch nine months ago, and through the solution, more than 30 million images have been processed. Bynder, which currently has over 150 million active assets on its platform, also reported that in the first half of the year, it has seen a 20% year-on-year increase in the delivery of assets to connected systems. With assets delivered 113 billion times in the first half of the year, this shows that Bynder’s customers are continuing to leverage content as a strategic differentiator to deliver exceptional content experiences.

Bynder first integrated AI into its platform in 2016, demonstrating the company’s long-term commitment well before it became mainstream. Since then, Bynder has accelerated its efforts by acquiring an AI company and launching AI Search Experience, continually enhancing its AI capabilities and giving customers governance and control over how AI is used in their organizations and on their own terms.

Since the launch of Bynder’s AI Search Experience, many of Bynder's customers have adopted the solution, reinforcing the trend that AI is increasingly viewed as a strategic tool for marketers seeking to streamline content operations and improve customer experience. This trend validates Bynder's approach to AI, demonstrating the need to harness AI responsibly to deliver tangible benefits to its customers.

Bynder’s AI-powered DAM platform is pivotal in supporting go-to-market operations and the adoption of AI within content operations has driven the rapid uptake of Bynder’s AI Search Experience. This solution is customer-inspired and enables teams to maximize asset reuse, save resources, reduce time spent searching for assets, and automatically eliminate duplicates.

The benefits of the solution were evidenced at Bynder’s recent customer Spotlight Awards where brands such as Viator, Les Mills and Inspire Brands were recognized for their excellence in innovation, creating compelling value and return on investment when it comes to the implementation and use of Bynder DAM.

By leveraging AI-powered recommendations and filtering options, Inspire Brands was able to quickly locate and distribute relevant assets across its portfolio of sub-brands. This new level of findability has promoted content reuse within the organization and increased the value of the assets that the company invests in.

Cliff Crosbie, Head of AI Strategies at Bynder, said: “It’s great to see that our ongoing innovation and market leadership in AI has continued to drive growth in the first half of this year, along with our strategic DAM deployments which have both become invaluable solutions for our customers. The digital landscape continues to evolve faster than ever, so it’s our aim to implement AI responsibly to help drive scale and efficiency and we’re looking forward to bringing the next phase of our AI enhancements to market very soon.”

As a result of the company’s accelerated growth, Bynder has appointed Ann-Michèle Verheyden as its new Chief Legal Officer. Ann-Michèle brings extensive experience in SaaS, IP and privacy, supporting Bynder’s position and investment in AI where she will be building a robust compliance framework enabling businesses to navigate the complexities of AI-driven technology while mitigating risk.

Richard Heitmann also joins Bynder as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Richard brings a wealth of experience from high-growth startups like Aspera and enterprise software experience from IBM. Richard’s expertise will help drive further growth and bring Bynder’s platform innovations to the market.

Looking forward to the second half of the year, Bynder will host its inaugural customer event, Bynder Connect, in September in Amsterdam. The event will bring together industry leaders to share insights, launch new innovations, and celebrate successes with its customers.

