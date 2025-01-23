AI smartphones now order of the day as Galaxy S25 unwrapped

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S25 series.

While camera and phone storage used to be key features that smartphone makers focused one, artificial intelligence (AI)-capable devices are now the order of the day.

This is according to GlobalData senior technology analyst Anisha Bhatia, commenting on the release of Samsung Electronics’ latest flagship smartphones with enhanced AI capabilities.

Hosted physically in San Jose, California, the “Galaxy Unpacked” event was livestreamed to venues across the world.

For the SA livestream, the smartphone maker hosted the virtual broadcast at the Machine Intelligence and Neural Discovery Institute (Wits MIND Institute) at Wits University.

Samsung unveiled its latest line-up of smartphones integrated with Galaxy AI, launching the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25.

Speaking ahead of the virtual broadcast, Simon Lee, CEO and president of Samsung South Africa, noted the brand’s excitement as it embarks in the next era of Galaxy AI.

“In 2024, we defined the new era of mobile AI with the launch of the first AI phone, powered by Galaxy AI. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series came with new life-enhancing experiences that defined mobile AI for the first time.

“Since then, we’ve brought Galaxy AI to Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S series and Z series, tablets, wearables and more. AI-powered smartphones are revolutionising how we interact with our devices, providing personalised recommendations, intuitive virtual assistants and make everyday texts more seamless.”

“The greatest innovations are a reflection of their users, which is why we evolved Galaxy AI to help everyone interact with their devices more naturally and effortlessly while trusting that their privacy is secured,” said TM Roh, president and head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Galaxy S25 series opens the door to an AI-integrated OS that fundamentally shifts how we use technology and how we live our lives.”

Software trumps hardware

According to Bhatia, the Galaxy Unpacked event emphasised the significance of software and AI capabilities over hardware advancements in its new Galaxy S25 series of phones.

“The addition of an AI-integrated OS, a personal data engine for AI, and a tap to transfer payment system underscores a strategic pivot towards enhancing user experience through intelligent software. Samsung's focus on AI-driven personalisation and functionality aims to streamline user interactions and reduce app dependency.”

“The new AI features built into Samsung’s One UI 7 platform, represent a strategic move to prioritise software innovation. Its personal data engine for AI is designed to empower the device with a deeper understanding of user preferences and behaviours, enabling more accurate and helpful AI suggestions without compromising user privacy by keeping the data on the device.”

Christopher Henschel, director at Cellucity Group, notes Samsung is leading the way in making AI more integral to the way consumers use our mobile phones.

“Whilst most manufacturers have focused on AI purely to enhance photography on their devices, Samsung and Google are working closely on redefining how we can use AI to improve how we interface with our devices and then leverage data garnered to promote both our physical and digital wellbeing.”

While it’s not radically different in appearance from previous models, according to him, the S25 range is priced more aggressively than the S24 series and should prove popular.

“Whilst the AI enhancements are a game changer, I feel the consumer adoption and embracement of the technology may take a while to truly take hold as people discover use case scenarios that are beneficial to them. The S25 will lead the way here but initially I don't know if it will be a definitive deciding factor for consumers right now.”

Bhatia points out that even though Samsung is innovating in AI, it operates in a competitive landscape where companies are vying to introduce AI features that attract users.

“Monetising these features is a significant challenge that all companies must address. Samsung’s recent public apology for falling behind on innovation and the lower-than-expected Q3 2024 earnings underscore the urgency for the company to effectively leverage AI across devices to meet customer expectations and drive revenue growth.”

For Arnold Ponela, senior research analyst at IDC, Samsung has reinforced its leadership in smartphone innovation with the S25 series.

This move, he notes, builds on the early adoption of AI in the S24 range and setting a new industry benchmark. “The S25 introduces advanced AI features, including multiple AI agents, multimodal capabilities, and a conversational experience like a real assistant.

“Its standout feature is a personalised data engine that securely stores AI data on the device, emphasising ‘personal’ and ‘secure’ functionality. These advancements position Samsung to further expand its share in the premium smartphone market.”

In terms of how the launch bodes for Samsung in maintaining its stronghold in the local market, Ponela is of the view the South Korean electronics giant is poised to maintain its local market leadership with the S25 series.

“With a plethora of new AI features, a refined design, and the upgraded One UI 7, the S25 offers a significant jump in power, performance, and aesthetics, even for those upgrading from last year’s models. With a focus on innovation, including advanced AI capabilities, personalised security, and enhanced user experiences, it meets evolving consumer needs.”

The price is right?

In terms of pricing, customers can expect to pay R19 999 for the Galaxy S25 (256GB) and R23 499 for the Galaxy S25+ (256GB).

Meanwhile, the S25 Ultra (256GB) will sell at the recommended retail price of R29 999, and the 512GB and 1TB will retail for R31 999 and R34 999, respectively.

According to Henschel, the flagship range for Samsung is being competitively priced and will keep Samsung as the definitive premium Android smartphone of choice in SA.

“The phones are cheaper than the previous model. That said, the premium sector is not that accessible for most consumers and is still very aspirational. The benefit though is the AI capabilities will ultimately trickle down into the more affordable A series range in the future.”

Ponela adds that Samsung has maintained flat pricing compared to the previous year, making the S25 a compelling value. “With strong carrier deals, launch promotions, and Samsung's extensive distribution network, the S25 is poised to reinforce its leadership in the premium smartphone segment.

“Additionally, these devices are available through contracts with telcos who offer enticing trade-in deals, further enhancing the overall affordability and appeal of the S25. However, the price tag of AI-capable smartphones could be a barrier for many local consumers, potentially limiting access to these advanced features.

“While AI enhances functionality, premium pricing can restrict affordability for price-sensitive segments, potentially slowing adoption in regions where cost remains a key concern.”

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S25 series are open and set to be available in stores from 7 February.

The S25 Ultra will be available in titanium silver blue, titanium black, titanium white silver and titanium gray. For the S25 and S25+, the colourways will be navy, silver shadow, icy blue and mint.

For features and specifications of the S25 series, click here.