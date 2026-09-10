AI won’t fix a broken foundation

AI is only as useful as the data it can access. (Image: Diopoint)

AI has moved from experiment to boardroom priority. South African organisations are using it to boost productivity, improve decisions and enhance customer experience. But before choosing an AI platform, ask: what business problem are we solving, and are we ready to solve it with AI?

AI readiness is more than software. Success depends on measurable outcomes, governed data, security, people and infrastructure. FOMO is not a strategy. A successful pilot can expose weaknesses when an organisation tries to scale. AI should be treated as an enterprise capability spanning processes, data, applications, security, infrastructure and people, not as an isolated purchase. Before investing, define the result AI is expected to deliver: lower costs, faster cycle times, better customer experience, improved decisions, new revenue or reduced risk. If outcomes cannot be measured, organisations risk tracking AI activity rather than value.

AI is only as useful as the data it can access. Organisations need to know where data resides, how it is classified, who can access it, whether it is accurate and how it is protected.

Poorly governed data does not become better because AI can access it. Instead, AI can expose duplicated information, outdated records, inconsistent classifications, excessive permissions and fragmented repositories.

If AI accessed corporate information tomorrow, would leadership be comfortable with what it found? If not, the problem may not be the AI. It may be the data foundation beneath it.

Strengthening governance, security and compliance

AI changes how people and systems access and use information. At scale, this makes the following capabilities essential:

Identity and access management

Data classification and protection

Auditability and accountability

Backup, recovery and operational resilience

South African organisations must also account for privacy requirements, regulatory obligations and data sovereignty. The key question is not simply whether an AI tool is secure. It is whether the organisation’s permissions, classifications, identity controls and governance framework can support new ways of accessing information. AI amplifies the quality of the controls beneath it, whether strong or weak.

The proof-of-concept trap

AI pilots often start with limited data, users and controlled environments. When they succeed, organisations may scale to hundreds or thousands of employees. Infrastructure requirements can then change dramatically.

Can storage scale without bottlenecks? Can compute increase without unnecessary complexity? Can virtualised or hyper-converged infrastructure accommodate changing workloads? Can networks move information securely? Can resilience, availability, backup and recovery keep pace?

The mistake is assuming that because the pilot works, production is automatically ready.

Infrastructure is strategic

AI demands efficient data access, substantial compute, high-performance storage and secure networks. Workload placement also matters. Public cloud may suit some workloads; private cloud, on-premises or hybrid models may better meet performance, cost, regulatory, security or sovereignty requirements.

There is no universal AI infrastructure model. Architecture must fit the organisation, workload, data and desired outcomes. Not every organisation needs an AI data centre, but infrastructure decisions are now strategic and should be guided by economics and business requirements, not hype.

AI readiness also extends to employees. Devices, connectivity, identity, application delivery, endpoint security and user experience affect whether AI actually improves productivity.

Assess before you acquire

South African realities – including power, connectivity, skills, regulation, data sovereignty, local-language data and infrastructure economics – shape deployment choices. That makes a “buy now, solve later” approach risky.

Before acquiring another AI platform, assess business outcomes, data governance, security and identity, privacy and sovereignty, compute, storage, networks, virtualisation and hybrid infrastructure, backup and cyber resilience, cloud architecture, end-user computing, skills and five-year cost.

Existing infrastructure may not need replacement. It can often be optimised, modernised or expanded. The task is to identify what exists, where the constraints are and which investments unlock value.

Don’t buy AI because everyone else is

AI will change how organisations operate. The greatest value may not go to the biggest buyers, but to organisations that understand and secure their data, govern it well and build infrastructure that can scale beyond the pilot.

AI is not just an application, cloud service, GPU or IT budget line. It is an enterprise capability, and its success depends on everything underneath it.

The Diopoint perspective

Diopoint believes technology decisions should begin with the organisation’s environment, business requirements and future objectives. The company's experience across enterprise infrastructure, storage, virtualisation, hyper-converged infrastructure, data protection and managed services helps organisations identify constraints and make targeted investments that create resilient, scalable foundations for emerging workloads.

AI readiness is not about buying more technology. It is about ensuring technology, data and operating environment can support business outcomes. Before asking what AI can do for your organisation, ask: is your technology foundation ready for what comes next?

Talk to Diopoint about an infrastructure readiness assessment before your next AI investment.

Sources and further reading

https://www.pwc.co.za/en/press-room/pwc-ai-performance-findings.html

https://www.pwc.co.za/en/publications/decoding-roi-from-artificial-intelligence.html

https://www.pwc.co.za/en/publications/africa-cloud-business-survey.html

https://www.resbank.co.za/en/home/publications/publication-detail-pages/media-releases/2025/artificial-intelligence-in-the-south-african-financial-sector