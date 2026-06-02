Airgain Expands Public Safety and Utility Connectivity Portfolio with FirstNet, Built with AT&T

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions, today announced the continued expansion of its mission-critical connectivity portfolio with FirstNet®, Built with AT&T – America’s public safety network – to support reliable, high-performance communications for public safety agencies, utilities and field operations across the United States.

Growing its public safety connectivity capabilities, Airgain recently added the MegaFi 2™ and MegaGo 2™ to its portfolio. As FirstNet MegaRange™ solutions, which use High Power User Equipment (HPUE) technology, the two routers transmit with 6x the power exclusively on Band 14, nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government for public safety on FirstNet. This helps support reliable communications in remote areas and through signal-blocking materials like glass, concrete and metal.

The addition of MegaFi 2™ and MegaGo 2™ strengthens Airgain’s growing AirgainConnect® portfolio, which also includes AirgainConnect® Fleet™ (AC-Fleet) and Go-Kit Pro™. Together, these solutions provide integrated vehicle, fixed, portable, and rapid-response connectivity options for organizations operating in challenging coverage environments, including public safety agencies and critical infrastructure operations that support their missions such as utilities, transportation, energy and field services.

“First responders depend on reliable communications in every environment,” said Matt Walsh, AVP – FirstNet and NextGen 9-1-1 Products, AT&T. “Working with organizations like Airgain that are focused on supporting the operational needs of public safety agencies and extending connectivity in challenging coverage areas is essential to helping field teams stay connected when it matters most.”

Both solutions are FirstNet Trusted™, which means they have met strict cybersecurity and network connectivity requirements that go beyond commercial standards to meet the critical operational needs of public safety agencies.

“Reliable connectivity is critical for today’s first responder community,” said Jacob Suen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Airgain. “Our work with the FirstNet team at AT&T is continuing to support Airgain’s ability to deliver connectivity solutions purpose-built for demanding field environments. With the AirgainConnect portfolio, we are giving public safety agencies, utilities and other critical infrastructure organizations more options to support vehicle, portable, fixed, and rapid-response operations.”

Airgain solutions help organizations reduce deployment complexity, simplify installation, and improve operational flexibility across vehicles, remote locations, and temporary field deployments. With integrated 5G connectivity, multi-carrier support, ruggedized designs, and flexible deployment options, Airgain helps customers modernize communications infrastructure while improving reliability and operational readiness.

To learn more about Airgain’s connectivity solutions, visit Airgain.