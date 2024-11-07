Airgain Launches Its First Integrated Artificial Intelligence AT-Flight Asset Tracking Solution

Airgain has released its AT-Flight asset tracker for real-time tracking across ground and air transportation. (Photo: Airgain)

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, has released the AT-Flight asset tracker, targeting the healthcare and life sciences IoT markets.

Designed for high-value, temperature-sensitive assets, the AT-Flight offers an ideal solution for real-time tracking across ground and air transportation, ensuring compliance and operational efficiency in cold chain logistics and other critical healthcare applications.

The AT-Flight combines advanced artificial intelligence with ambient sensor technology to automatically detect a flight event and activate airplane mode to comply with FAA regulations — eliminating the need for manual intervention.

Its impressive battery life exceeds competitors, reducing the need for frequent battery replacements, improving efficiency, and minimizing operating costs, while its flight-approved battery options further enhance its suitability for the unique demands of air transportation. The AT-Flight also boasts a wide operating temperature range, capable of tracking assets in environments as cold as -20°C, making it perfectly suited for transporting temperature-sensitive medical goods like vaccines and pharmaceuticals.

By launching the AT-Flight, Airgain is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for high-value asset tracking solutions in the healthcare and life sciences sector, which are expected to grow by 13% annually through 2030. The AT-Flight has received PTCRB, FCC, and DO-160 certifications, and Airgain is actively pursuing approvals with leading U.S. and European airlines.

This product launch is an integral component of Airgain’s comprehensive strategy to expand its presence in high-value IoT markets by offering a diverse portfolio of innovative and high-performing tracking solutions. As Airgain continues to develop IoT products for specific sectors, we aim to expand our product portfolio to meet the needs of specific applications.

Joe Porrazzo, Director of Product Line Management for Industrial IoT at Airgain, said:

“Automatic flight detection in the AT-Flight is a great opportunity for Airgain asset trackers to simplify the user experience while ensuring compliance with airline industry requirements and best practices. I am also pleased to announce that we have already received the initial purchase order from a leading healthcare solution provider, and we will begin volume shipments of AT-Flight units in Q1 2025.”

Airgain’s family of Asset Trackers use a range of location services, including GPS and real-time cellular and Wi-Fi triangulation. With a variety of customizable options, Airgain asset trackers allow customers to easily find the ideal configuration tailored to their specific business needs.

Further information about Airgain’s AT-Flight Asset Tracker and other Airgain products can be found here.