Airgain Unveils Groundbreaking Solar-Powered 5G Smart Repeater Pioneering the Future of Sustainable Connectivity

Airgain has launched Lighthouse Solar, a solar-powered 5G smart repeater (Photo: Airgain)

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) has achieved a major breakthrough in 5G expansion with the successful launch of a self-sustaining, solar-powered Smart Network-Controlled Repeater (NCR) branded as Lighthouse Solar.

Fully detached from the power grid, this revolutionary technology unlocks new revenue opportunities for telecom operators, accelerates 5G adoption in remote areas, and reinforces Airgain’s leadership in next-generation wireless solutions.

With telecom infrastructure expansion often hindered by geographical challenges and high deployment costs, Airgain’s Lighthouse Solar Smart NCR system offers a highly scalable, fast to market, and cost-efficient alternative to traditional fiber and power-dependent solutions. Recent field trial demonstrations confirm its transformative market potential:

20% 5G coverage expansion, increasing addressable market reach in rural and urban areas.

Unprecedented speed transformation observed in the recent trial– soaring from 1 Mbps on existing 4G networks to an average of over 250 Mbps, with peak speeds hitting 425 Mbps, even in previously underserved locations.

More than 50% improvement in spectrum efficiency, maximizing network utilization and boosting operator profitability.

Superior link quality, enhancing data throughput in challenging environments.

Rapid deployment in less than a day, eliminating reliance on power grids and fiber backhaul, reducing Capital Expenditures and Operating Expenditures for telecom carriers.

“This breakthrough positions Airgain at the forefront of the 5G infrastructure revolution,” said Dr. Ali Sadri, Chief Technology Officer at Airgain. “By offering a sustainable, grid-independent, and rapidly deployable solution, we are enabling telecom operators to expand their networks at lower costs, increase service reliability, and drive greater monetization opportunities—all while advancing global connectivity.”

With push for sustainable telecom solutions worldwide, and rising demand for 5G coverage expansion, Airgain’s Lighthouse Solar NCR system presents a compelling investment opportunity in the evolving digital infrastructure market. By removing traditional deployment bottlenecks, this solution opens the door to faster 5G rollouts, enhanced user experiences and significantly improves customer satisfaction and long-term cost savings for service providers.

Airgain will be showcasing its Lighthouse Solar solution at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in Barcelona from March 3 – 6 where they will be hosting an event with partners Omantel to discuss sustainable and smart 5G wireless system solutions. Find out more and register to attend the event, here.

Notes to editors

Airgain executives will also be available for briefings at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, from March 3 – 6 to discuss the transformative benefits of Lighthouse Solar. Please get in touch if you would be interested in booking an interview.