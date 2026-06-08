AI's biggest security challenge may not be human.

South African enterprises are increasingly embracing AI as it transitions from being merely an additional feature within IT frameworks to a core business strategy. Across various sectors, organisations are channelling investments into AI to boost efficiency, enhance customer experiences, automate processes and create new revenue streams. From financial services and retail to manufacturing and healthcare, AI is swiftly emerging as a key competitive advantage.

Nevertheless, this widespread adoption also brings heightened cyber security risks.

While much of the discourse surrounding AI emphasises innovation, productivity and business transformation, there is an escalating security challenge that many organisations tend to overlook. As AI systems become more intricately woven into business operations, they give rise to a new category of digital users: non-human identities.

Akhona Nkalitshane, Business Development Manager at Altron Arrow.

With the advancement of technology and the integration of AI, we enter an era characterised by non-human identities that frequently have access to essential systems, applications, and data. These identities arise as businesses strive to keep up with digitisation, automation and cloud transformation. However, the risks linked to these identities are often underestimated or completely disregarded.

In contrast to conventional human users, non-human identities encompass service accounts, machine identities, APIs, bots, workloads, containers and, increasingly, AI agents that autonomously engage with business systems. They function behind the scenes, frequently operating at a scale that surpasses that of human users, and many possess privileged access to sensitive resources.

The challenge lies in the fact that each identity signifies a potential attack surface.

As organisations implement more AI tools and automated workflows, the proliferation of non-human identities accelerates exponentially. In numerous environments, machine identities already significantly outnumber human identities. However, security controls, governance frameworks and access management strategies often predominantly concentrate on employees and contractors.

This situation creates a perilous gap.

Non-human identities serve as gateways for cyber threats, and in the absence of adequate security measures, the risk intensifies. Cyber criminals recognise that these identities can grant access to valuable data, essential systems and cloud environments. Due to their frequent lack of monitoring, excessive privileges or management difficulties, they can become appealing targets for attackers aiming to navigate laterally across networks or escalate their privileges.

The emergence of AI amplifies this challenge.

Contemporary AI systems depend significantly on connectivity and access to extensive datasets, cloud resources, applications and enterprise systems to operate efficiently. AI agents are increasingly entrusted with performing tasks, retrieving information and making decisions on behalf of users. Each of these interactions necessitates some form of identity and access management.

Consequently, organisations must acknowledge that AI security is essentially an identity security concern.

This is why companies require identity security solutions that not only safeguard human identities but also protect non-human identities from evolving cyber threats. Providers like Delinea have recognised this transition and have created solutions specifically aimed at managing and securing privileged access for both human and machine identities. Through strategic acquisitions such as StrongDM and other investments in identity security innovation, Delinea is continually enhancing its capabilities to meet the demands of modern digital landscapes.

Identity security has emerged as one of the most critical components of cyber security because it operates at the intersection of people, systems, applications and data. Robust identity security offers insight into who or what has access to essential resources while ensuring that access is granted appropriately and monitored on an ongoing basis.

For organisations aiming for AI-driven transformation, this visibility is crucial.

Businesses cannot effectively manage AI systems without understanding which identities have access to data, the permissions those identities hold or how those permissions are utilised. In the absence of thorough identity security, organisations face the danger of creating environments where AI initiatives pose greater risks than benefits.

The challenge confronting South African businesses is that the pace of AI adoption often progresses faster than security maturity.

Many organisations are under pressure to innovate and stay competitive. Executive teams are seeking methods to leverage AI for enhancing operational efficiencies and boosting customer engagement. Technology teams are implementing new AI tools at an unprecedented rate. However, security teams frequently find themselves struggling to keep pace.

This disparity can lead to vulnerabilities that become progressively harder to rectify as AI deployments expand.

The truth is that AI and cyber security can no longer be treated as distinct discussions. They are fundamentally interconnected. The effectiveness of an AI strategy relies not only on the quality of the algorithms, models and data utilised but also on the security framework that underpins them.

An unsecured AI environment represents not merely a technological risk; it constitutes a business risk.

Data breaches, theft of intellectual property, regulatory non-compliance and operational disruptions can all stem from insufficient security measures. Furthermore, organisations that neglect to secure their AI ecosystems risk undermining customer trust and harming their reputation in an increasingly digital marketplace.

This is why businesses require a holistic approach that combines AI enablement with cyber security from the outset.

Rather than considering security as an afterthought, organisations must create secure AI environments from the foundation up. This entails the implementation of strong identity security, safeguarding data pipelines, enforcing least-privilege access principles, monitoring privileged activities and ensuring ongoing visibility across both human and non-human identities.

Accomplishing this necessitates more than just individual technologies. It requires reliable partners who comprehend both the opportunities and risks linked to AI transformation.

This is where Altron Arrow assumes a vital role.

As organisations strive to modernise their infrastructure and expedite AI adoption, they require technology partners capable of providing both innovation and security. Altron Arrow consolidates a portfolio of top-tier technology solutions that empower businesses to establish AI-ready environments while upholding robust cyber security foundations.

The company's methodology acknowledges that AI infrastructure and cyber security are not distinct investments but rather interrelated elements of a successful digital transformation strategy. By assisting organisations in deploying advanced AI and data centre infrastructure while concurrently addressing identity security and cyber resilience, Altron Arrow fosters a more balanced and sustainable approach to innovation.

Through collaborations with leading vendors such as Delinea, Altron Arrow enables organisations to achieve greater control over privileged access, secure both human and non-human identities, and mitigate the risks associated with increasingly intricate digital environments.

This integrated strategy is becoming crucial as the adoption of AI accelerates.

The organisations that will extract the most value from AI are not necessarily those that implement the most advanced models. Instead, they will be the organisations that effectively merge innovation with governance, automation with accountability, and intelligence with security.

AI undoubtedly stands as one of the most transformative technologies of our era. Its capacity to redefine industries, enhance productivity, and generate new business opportunities is indisputable. However, every AI initiative relies on a foundation of trust, which can only be established when security is integrated into the strategy from the outset.

For businesses in South Africa, the message is unequivocal. The future will be propelled by AI, but the success of that future will hinge on how adeptly organisations manage and secure the identities, systems and data that drive it.

In a time when non-human identities increasingly surpass human users, identity security has transitioned into a boardroom issue rather than merely an IT matter. Organisations that acknowledge this reality and respond accordingly will be better equipped to innovate with confidence, safeguard critical assets and realise the full potential of AI.

The future is reserved for businesses that grasp a straightforward yet increasingly vital truth: AI and cyber security are no longer distinct priorities. They are intertwined elements of contemporary business success.