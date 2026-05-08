Albida Consulting joins Workday VAR programme, deepening commitment to transformational HR, finance solutions

Shawn Ramsay, CEO at Albida.

Albida Consulting, a boutique business transformation and technology consultancy, today announced it has joined the Workday value-added reseller (VAR) programme.

Having met the programme’s eligibility criteria, Albida Consulting is now empowered to directly resell Workday licences and bundles alongside its deep consulting, implementation and support services.

By joining the Workday VAR programme, Albida can now guide organisations throughout the entire life cycle of their Workday investment – from licence procurement to deployment and ongoing optimisation – with a seamless, outcome-focused approach.

“Enrolling in the Workday VAR programme marks a significant milestone for Albida,” says Shawn Ramsay, CEO at Albida. “Meeting the eligibility criteria for this programme reinforces our commitment to helping organisations transform their HR and finance operations. It allows us to bring greater value, more tailored solutions and enhanced support throughout every stage of the Workday journey.”

Albida’s approach integrates consulting and technology execution, ensuring that clients benefit from strategic transformation frameworks, rigorous project delivery and tangible business outcomes. Workday’s VAR programme structure allows Albida to combine reseller credentials with specialist implementation expertise, pairing technical proficiency with tailored client engagements.

Its inclusion in the Workday VAR programme strengthens Albida’s ability to support organisations as they modernise critical systems and re-imagine operations across HR, finance and payroll – offering a competitive edge through flexibility, focus and deep domain understanding.