Albion and Tecnotree Partner to Deliver Next-Generation VAS Platform for TELUS in North America

Albion, a leading provider of telecom managed services and solutions, today announced that TELUS has selected Albion, in partnership with Tecnotree, to deliver a next-generation Value-Added Services (VAS) platform, with an initial deployment of a voicemail application.

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Under the engagement, Albion will deliver the solution leveraging Tecnotree’s proven VAS and digital services platform, supporting TELUS’ objectives to modernize service capabilities; enhance the customer experience; and ensure scalable, future-ready service delivery. As part of the deployment, Albion will provide end-to-end managed services, including platform operations, service assurance, and ongoing lifecycle management, ensuring high availability and performance for TELUS customers across North America.

The voicemail deployment enables TELUS to enhance their existing infrastructure with an enhanced and scalable VAS solution. This approach supports improved operational efficiency, reduced platform complexity, and sustainable cost optimization while maintaining high service quality for TELUS customers.

Bernard Bureau, Vice-president, Wireless Strategy & Services, TELUS, said:

“This partnership demonstrates TELUS’ unwavering commitment to modernizing our core infrastructure and ensuring service reliability for our customers. At TELUS, we continuously invest in solutions that make staying connected easier, more reliable and more intuitive. This is just one more way we're demonstrating our dedication to putting customers first and driving innovation across our wireless network,” said Bernard Bureau, Vice-president, Wireless Strategy & Services, TELUS.

Wayne Thompson, CEO, Albion Ventures, said:

“TELUS’ selection of Albion reflects our strong track record in delivering and managing carrier-grade platforms at scale. By partnering with Tecnotree, we are combining deep managed services expertise with a flexible, proven VAS platform to support TELUS’ evolving digital service needs.”

Padma Ravichander, CEO, Tecnotree, said:

“We are pleased to partner with Albion on this engagement with TELUS. Tecnotree’s VAS platform is designed to help operators modernize service delivery, accelerate time-to-market, and create differentiated customer experiences. This collaboration demonstrates the strength of our ecosystem-led approach in North America.”