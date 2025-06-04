Alienware reveals all-new Aurora laptop class. (Image: Dell Technologies)

For the first time in nearly two decades, Alienware is launching an Aurora class of laptops. With versatility top of mind, these laptops adapt to any environment. From intense gaming sessions to deadline-fuelled commutes and airport layovers, wherever you are, Aurora laptops seamlessly shift between work and play.

This launch marks the next step in streamlining the Alienware portfolio to make it easier for you to choose the right gaming machine. Moving forward, you’ll see two distinct tiers across Alienware desktops and laptops:

Alienware's flagship tier designed for those who demand maximum performance and premium features in a durable, robust design. Aurora: Alienware's versatility tier offering strong performance within a sleek, streamlined form factor.

At CES 2025, the company introduced Alienware 30 (AW30), a brand new design language inspired by extraterrestrial phenomena. Making first contact with the new Alienware Area-51 laptops and Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED monitor, AW30 takes its next form in Aurora laptops.

Low-profile, high-performance

Blending ergonomic and thermal advancements, Aurora combines comfort and performance in a sleek, understated profile. It transitions effortlessly across environments, maintaining both versatility and a polished appearance, all with a touch of sci-fi inspiration. Cloaked in a stunning Interstellar Indigo satin finish and adorned with an iridescent badge, Aurora captures the mystery of the inky night sky.

Alienware reveals all-new Aurora laptop class. (Dell Technologies)

Portability is achieved by shedding the rear thermal shelf, helping Aurora more easily slide into a backpack. Now, the thermal package is found beneath the device and strategically takes advantage of unused space where a tall rear foot would normally be located. Coined Cryo-Chamber, this solution helps maximise airflow intake and expel heat efficiently through strategically placed vents. Credit is due to the four exhaust vents, three copper heat pipes, air in-takes above the keyboard (and in the Cryo-Chamber itself), and dual ultra-thin blade fans that make up Aurora’s Cryo-Chamber design.

While lighting is a core element of the gaming aesthetic, Alienware recognises the need to tone things down when appropriate. After a strong debut last year, Alienware is bringing Stealth Mode to Aurora. This handy feature was inspired by customers who found lighting effects to be distracting in certain spaces, like a library, café or classroom. Now a quick tap of the dedicated Stealth Mode button (F7 shortcut) turns the keyboard backlighting white and shifts Performance Mode to Quiet Mode, which subdues fan noise and extends battery life.

Alienware reveals all-new Aurora laptop class. (Dell Technologies)

Beyond gaming, Aurora laptops are designed to make browsing, travelling and daily tasks effortless and enjoyable. Here are some subtle design elements that promote greater comfort during everyday use cases and long gameplay sessions.

make the laptop more comfortable to hold and carry. Slightly rounded palm rest creates a subtle pillowing that results in a more comfortable typing experience.

makes it easy to open and close the laptop with one hand. Rear input/output placement improves cable management and provides more space for seamless mouse movement.

A day in the life with an Aurora laptop

The Alienware Aurora isn't just a gaming laptop; it's your all-day, everyday companion, seamlessly adapting to your needs wherever you go. Powered by a wide selection of NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, high-performance Intel processors and high-speed memory cards, Aurora can handle everything life throws your way.

Picture this:

You're heading to class or the office, your Alienware Aurora tucked neatly in your bag. In the lecture hall or meeting room, activate for a quiet, distraction-free experience and extended battery life. Take notes, deliver presentations, tackle research projects and juggle intensive applications, all at the same time. The crisp keyboard, full-size numpad and responsive trackpad make even the most mundane tasks a breeze. Afternoon: The workday/school day is done, and it's time to head over to a friend's place for some serious gaming. Unleash the Aurora's full potential: disable Stealth Mode , watch the AlienFX lighting ignite and feel the machine kick into Performance Mode as you dive into your favourite games. The system’s comprehensive array of ports allows you to connect your mouse, keyboard, headset and external displays with ease, transforming Aurora into a portable battle station. Manage all your Alienware peripherals, RGB lighting, game library and more using the Alienware Command Centre app.

Two distinct flavours: Which is right for you?

Within the all-new Aurora laptop class, we’re offering two options: the Alienware Aurora 16 is Alienware's entry model while gamers seeking a more feature-rich experience can scale up to the Alienware 16X Aurora.