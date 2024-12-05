Allied Telesis Brings Back Chris Elliott to Lead Global Partner Expansion Strategy

Chris Elliott has rejoined Allied Telesis as Vice President, Partnerships and Alliances (Photo: Business Wire)

Allied Telesis, a global leader in connectivity solutions and intelligent networking tools, announces today that Chris Elliott has rejoined the company as Vice President, Partnerships and Alliances, responsible for executing a strategic partner strategy for company expansion across Asia Pacific, North America, Central America, and EMEA. Elliott is also tasked with managing the Northern European Sales Region including the UK, Nordics, and Benelux.

“I am thrilled to get back in the Allied Telesis family, where I previously held sales management roles from 2016 - 2021. I’m very much aligned with the company’s culture and mission, and I know we are primed for aggressive global expansion. I’m excited to lead the channel team in executing on that growth,” Elliott says.

“When Chris agreed to rejoin Allied Telesis, I knew we had the right person leading the partner strategy. His many years of channel experience will go a long way to extending our existing partnerships into new and unrealized regions while building new partnerships that will help drive the company’s revenue growth worldwide,” says EuJin Lim, President, Allied Telesis.

Over his long career, Elliott previously worked as EMEA Channel Director for Ruckus Networks, and Channel Manager at Extreme Networks.