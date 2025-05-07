Allied Telesis Invests in Sales Enablement Platform With Intangi Eco-System

Today, Allied Telesis, a global leader in connectivity solutions and intelligent networking tools, is significantly enhancing its channel partner ecosystem with the adoption of the Intangi Iris configuration, design, and quoting platform. This strategic investment will enable partners to create Allied Telesis and other best-of-breed multi-vendor solutions tailored to their customers’ need and underscores the company’s commitment to empowering its partners with cutting-edge tools to help drive mutual growth and success.

The vendor agnostic Intangi Iris platform will bring a wealth of benefits to Allied Telesis valued partners enabling them to deliver exceptional customer experiences and capitalize on new market opportunities.

Intangi Iris is a comprehensive digital platform designed to streamline and elevate every aspect of the partner journey, from sales and marketing to technical support and training. The platform will allow Allied Telesis channel partners to effortlessly create and customize robust, tailored solutions for their clients. It provides a comprehensive list of the Allied Telesis product portfolio and a complementary product list from other vendors. Its multi-vendor compatibility enables partners to seamlessly integrate Allied Telesis solutions with existing infrastructures.

The platform provides integrators with free tools and data, enabling everyone to work with the same tool set, and allows partners to efficiently communicate product data, improving their ability to sell network solutions.

Rahul Gupta, Chief Technology Officer at Allied Telesis emphasises that “At Allied Telesis, we understand that our success is inextricably linked to the success of our partners. We invest in industry-leading solutions for our partners to use, such as Intangi Iris, because our partners are an extension of our team, our trusted advisors in the field, and the driving force behind bringing innovative solutions to our customers.”