Gary Govender, ALNET’s Head of Business Development. (Image: Supplied)

South African logistics companies are not immune to the global challenges facing this sector. This is according to Sage Platinum Business Partner, ALNET Technologies.

“ALNET’s approach to delivering value to customers hinges on the belief that successful engagement commences with understanding our client’s businesses,” says Gary Govender, Head of Business Development, ALNET Technologies. “It is crucial for financial consulting suppliers to understand their customer’s processes and reporting requirements, rather than just configuring software to replicate existing processes. If the latter is the approach, no measurable value to the customer’s company will emanate from the relationship. Ultimately, the objective is to give the finance function the tools to move beyond transaction processing and become a more strategic contributor to the business. For logistics organisations operating in an increasingly competitive and cost-sensitive environment, better financial visibility and more informed decision-making can be important enablers of sustainable growth,” he says.

Govender says ALNET follows a structured, phased methodology, as follows:

Discovery and requirements analysis: ALNET engages with stakeholders to understand the organisation's structure, current financial processes, reporting requirements, operational challenges and future objectives.

ALNET engages with stakeholders to understand the organisation's structure, current financial processes, reporting requirements, operational challenges and future objectives. Solution design and process mapping: ALNET establishes the appropriate financial structure, chart of accounts, dimensions, workflows, approval controls, reporting requirements and multi-entity configuration.

ALNET establishes the appropriate financial structure, chart of accounts, dimensions, workflows, approval controls, reporting requirements and multi-entity configuration. Configuration, migration and integrations : ALNET configures Sage Intacct, prepares and validates the required data migration, and addresses integration requirements with relevant third-party and operational systems.

: ALNET configures Sage Intacct, prepares and validates the required data migration, and addresses integration requirements with relevant third-party and operational systems. Testing and validation: ALNET works with the customer to validate financial processes, transaction flows, reporting outputs, controls and key business scenarios before production deployment.

ALNET works with the customer to validate financial processes, transaction flows, reporting outputs, controls and key business scenarios before production deployment. Training, go-live and transition to support: ALNET facilitates appropriate user training, complete user acceptance testing and sign-off, and prepares the customer for go-live and ongoing support.

Govender says ALNET focuses on structured project governance, financial process understanding, clear responsibilities, customer engagement and defined implementation milestones. “This is what sets ALNET aside in the logistics market. We also recognise that customer participation, timely provision of information and effective change management are essential to achieving a successful outcome,” he says.

He emphasises the company does not merely aim to implement a financial system, but to establish a scalable financial management foundation that supports the customer's operational and strategic objectives. “CFO or finance directors considering modernising their financial management platform need to look beyond the immediate need to replace an accounting system and consider what the business will require from its financial management platform over the next five to 10 years.

“Logistics organisations need to evaluate whether current systems can provide timely and reliable information on profitability, operating costs, cashflow and performance across customers, branches and legal entities. How effectively its financial platform integrates with operational systems and whether its processes can scale without a corresponding increase in manual administration.

“Logistics is a complex and specialist market with requirements like no other sector. We aim to provide clients with a financial management structure that can scale as the business expands, without relying on increasingly complex manual consolidation processes. We understand that commencing with the integrations that are commonly required in this sector usually depends on the organisation's current operating model and the systems. Potential integrations need to include transport management systems, warehouse management systems, fleet management platforms, CRM solutions, payroll systems, banking platforms, procurement applications and customer billing systems.

“For example, operational systems may generate information relating to deliveries, freight charges, fuel costs, subcontractor charges or warehouse services. Where appropriate, this information can be transferred into Sage Intacct to support financial processing, reconciliation and reporting. The objective is to establish a controlled flow of information between operational systems and the financial management platform, reducing duplicate data capture and improving the consistency of financial information. Integration design is particularly important. Not every operational transaction needs to be transferred individually; in some cases, summarised transactions, supporting references or controlled batch imports may be more appropriate. The correct approach depends on the required level of financial detail, reconciliation and reporting,” he says.

The powerful impact of Sage Intacct automation for logistics finance team. Govender says examples abound on significantly improved performance in repetitive, high-volume financial processes. These include: supplier invoice processing; transaction approvals; recurring journals; inter-company transactions; and scheduled allocations. “Moreover, bank transaction processing and recurring financial reporting, depending on the applicable configuration and functionality, can benefit immensely from automation.”

Govender says in a multi-entity environment, automating appropriate inter-company processes and consolidations can reduce manual intervention and improve consistency, plus workflow approvals can also help ensure that transactions follow defined authorisation procedures.

“Automation can further reduce the time spent preparing reports and reconciling information across entities, allowing finance teams to focus on exceptions, financial analysis and business support. However, automation should follow sound process design. Automating an inefficient or poorly controlled process will not necessarily improve the outcome. At ALNET, we consider the customer's processes, control requirements and business objectives when identifying where automation will deliver the greatest value,” he adds.

Operating across multiple branches, entities, regions or countries? Sage Intacct is particularly relevant to growing organisations that need to manage multiple legal entities while retaining visibility into individual business units. Its multi-entity capabilities support the management of financial information across entities, while consolidation functionality enables group-level reporting. Inter-company accounting capabilities can also help manage transactions between related entities.

Govender notes dimensional reporting provides an additional layer of visibility, allowing management to analyse performance across relevant branches, departments, regions or service lines without necessarily establishing a separate legal entity for each reporting requirement. “For organisations operating internationally, Sage Intacct also offers multi-currency capabilities, subject to the applicable configuration and subscription requirements. This allows businesses to establish more consistent financial reporting and governance across the group while retaining the detail required to manage individual entities,” he says.

What’s in it for ALNET current or potential logistics customers? Govender highlights the measurable improvements ALNET's logistics customers have experienced post the implementation of Sage Intacct. “The extent of improvement depends on the customer's starting position, the processes implemented, the quality of the underlying data and the degree of automation and integration achieved. Equally important is selecting the right implementation partner. Technology alone does not guarantee a successful outcome. The organisation needs a partner that understands financial processes, can translate business requirements into an appropriate solution design and follows a structured implementation methodology with clear governance, testing and training,” Govender concludes.