ALNET Technologies enables businesses to move beyond entry-level accounting software

Gary Govender, Head of Business Development at ALNET Technologies. (Image: Supplied)

According to Sage Platinum Business Partner, ALNET Technologies, most businesses begin financial operations using well-known small business accounting software, and for good reason. These tools are affordable, easy to use and provide the foundational capabilities a new company needs to get up and running. “But as the business evolves, its financial requirements do too. What was the once perfect fit starts to feel restrictive,” says Gary Govender, Head of Business Development at ALNET Technologies.

Govender notes that when businesses mature to this stage, financial leaders often find themselves at a crossroads. “This is where questions must be asked and answered, including:

Do you continue patching together solutions with manual workarounds and disconnected spreadsheets?

How long can your team sustain productivity losses caused by repetitive tasks, paper-based approvals or constant exporting and importing of data across different systems?

And, perhaps more critically – can your business scale effectively without timely, accurate data and the insights to drive strategic decisions?”

When software holds you back

Govender says growing businesses quickly realise that the very tools that once helped them gain momentum are now holding them back. “Start-up accounting software has its limitations, including: inadequate automation, lack of real-time visibility, inefficient workflows and increasingly complex and costly integrations.

“Historically, transitioning to more powerful financial systems meant investing in costly infrastructure, hiring IT staff and working with expensive consultants to customise on-premises solutions. These high barriers often left businesses stuck with their existing software, relying on duct-tape fixes and manual effort to manage increasingly complex operations,” he says.

Global research guru Gartner notes that accounting software enables controllers and accountants to process data faster while ensuring accuracy. Moreover, they add that companies that digitised their accounting practices by using accounting technology saw a 75% reduction in financial errors.

Sage Intacct – the new era of financial management: Cloud-native and scalable

Cloud-based platforms like Sage Intacct have redefined what it means to scale financial systems. “With a flexible, modular design, Sage Intacct eliminates the cost, complexity and risk associated with moving beyond start-up software.”

Here’s how Sage Intacct solves the most common challenges faced by growing businesses:

Eliminate workarounds and manual processes. Sage Intacct automates key financial workflows – from data entry and approvals to reporting – freeing up time and reducing human error. Finance teams can focus on strategic initiatives instead of fixing broken processes or chasing down paper trails.

Integrate seamlessly. Unlike many entry-level solutions that operate in isolation, Sage Intacct offers deep, pre-built integrations with leading business applications. This allows you to build a best-in-class tech stack without relying on cumbersome import/export routines.

Improve accuracy and productivity. By streamlining workflows and centralising data, Sage Intacct improves data accuracy and dramatically boosts finance team productivity. Teams no longer waste days generating reports or reconciling data from multiple systems – key insights are always available in real-time.

Scale confidently with multi-entity support. Whether you’re expanding into new markets or launching new business units, Sage Intacct is designed to scale with your growth. Its multi-entity support allows for consolidated reporting, shared charts of accounts and flexible role-based permissions – without the headaches of managing separate accounting systems.

Make informed decisions with reliable data. As your business grows, decision-makers can’t afford to wait hours – or even days – for accurate financial reports. Sage Intacct provides powerful dashboards and real-time reporting tools that surface actionable insights instantly, helping leaders make faster, smarter decisions.

Future-proofing your financial operations

“For growing businesses, the question isn’t just when you should move on from your entry-level accounting software; the real issue is for decision-makers to determine what is the cost of not moving on. Sage Intacct doesn’t just replace outdated tools, it provides a scalable, strategic financial foundation designed to support long-term growth, agility and innovation. Our advice to business owners is to stop working around the limitations of their start-up systems and start unlocking the full potential of their finance function,” concludes Govender.